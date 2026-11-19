Punjab Charities Commission Issues Registration Certificates to 19 Religious Seminaries

A total of 68 religious seminaries have signed up for registration with the Punjab Charities Commission, while 24 have submitted complete registration details.

Registration certificates have been issued to 19 seminaries, with applications being processed within seven days.

The Punjab government has introduced a dedicated registration desk and online portal to simplify the process and improve transparency in charitable donations.

The Punjab Home Department has released updated figures on the registration of religious seminaries, commonly known as madrasas, under the Punjab Charities Commission (PCC), highlighting progress in bringing religious educational institutions into a regulated framework.

According to a spokesperson for the Home Department, 68 religious seminaries have completed the initial sign-up process, while 24 have submitted all required information and documentation for registration. The Punjab Charities Commission has so far issued registration certificates to 19 seminaries.

To facilitate the process, the commission has established a dedicated Madrasa Registration Desk to provide guidance and assistance to religious institutions. An online registration portal has also been introduced to make applications easier, faster and more accessible.

The Home Department said applications are being processed through a transparent system, with registration completed within seven days of submission. The online registration facility remains operational around the clock, allowing seminaries to submit their applications at any time.

Religious seminaries already registered with the Directorate General of Religious Education (DGRE) or under the Societies Registration Act are also eligible to register with the Punjab Charities Commission.

Officials said registration would help seminaries fulfil legal and administrative requirements, including opening bank accounts in their institutional names. The initiative is also intended to improve transparency in the collection and management of donations while strengthening confidence among individuals and organisations providing financial support to religious institutions.

Following directives from the Punjab government, the commission has intensified its outreach efforts to encourage more seminaries to complete the registration process.

As part of these efforts, officials have contacted 2,756 religious seminaries through telephone calls and another 1,646 through SMS messages. In addition, 31 meetings and field visits have been conducted to engage directly with madrasa administrations, explain registration requirements and address concerns.

The Home Department spokesperson confirmed that several prominent religious institutions have completed registration, including Darul Uloom Jamia Naeemia, Darul Uloom Muhammadiya Ghausia Bhera Sharif, Jamia Al-Rasheed Lahore Campus and Rabitatul Madaris Al-Islamia Pakistan.

The Punjab Charities Commission has also introduced additional administrative measures to streamline the registration procedure and improve coordination with religious institutions.

According to the department, registration services remain available 24 hours a day through the online system, while the dedicated support desk continues to assist seminaries with documentation, application submissions and other registration-related requirements.