Water Enters Tarbela Dam T5 Powerhouse After Rockfall, All Workers Evacuated Safely

Water entered the under-construction Tarbela Dam Fifth Extension powerhouse after a section of rock collapsed during tunnel excavation.

WAPDA confirmed the safe evacuation of all workers and rejected reports that Tunnel 5 had collapsed or major infrastructure had been damaged.

Construction work has reportedly been suspended indefinitely, while authorities have issued a warning over increased water discharges into the Indus River.

Water entered a connecting tunnel and the under-construction powerhouse of the Tarbela Dam Fifth Extension Hydropower Project (T5) in Haripur on Monday following a rockfall during excavation, prompting an emergency evacuation of workers and a temporary halt to construction activities.

During excavation of the 2nd Bench Connecting Tunnel at Tarbela 5th Extension, weak rock collapsed causing Intake Pit water to enter the tunnel. All workers are safe. No damage to main tunnel, powerhouse, tailrace or switchyard. Reports of tunnel collapse are incorrect. https://t.co/XuPKYH0eRG — WAPDA (@wapda_pr) November 9, 2026

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) confirmed the incident, stating that all workers were safely evacuated after water began flowing into the construction area. The authority also rejected circulating reports suggesting that the project’s main tunnel had collapsed.

According to a WAPDA spokesperson, the incident occurred while workers were excavating the second bench of a connecting tunnel at the fifth extension project. A weak section of rock gave way during the operation, allowing water from the intake pit to enter the tunnel and subsequently reach the powerhouse.

Emergency safety procedures were immediately implemented, and workers were moved away from the affected construction areas to prevent casualties.

WAPDA said the water had been completely drained from the intake pit following the incident, while dewatering operations had also commenced inside the under-construction powerhouse.

The spokesperson confirmed that the flow of water into construction sites on the downstream side had stopped, allowing technical teams to begin assessing the situation and determining the necessary corrective measures.

Senior WAPDA officials, engineering consultants and representatives of the construction contractor are jointly examining the affected areas to identify potential structural concerns and establish a safe course of action for the project.

The authority also addressed reports circulating on social media claiming that Tunnel 5 had collapsed, categorically rejecting the information as inaccurate.

WAPDA maintained that the project’s main tunnel, under-construction powerhouse, tailrace culvert and switchyard had not sustained damage during the incident.

Separately, the Haripur deputy commissioner provided additional details, stating that part of a protective embankment near the T5 project’s intake structure had been breached after a girder fell.

The deputy commissioner confirmed that both Pakistani and foreign workers present at the construction site had been evacuated safely.

He also disclosed that a local worker had become submerged in water inside the tunnel during the incident but was successfully rescued by local residents.

Despite the successful evacuation and the reported absence of major structural damage, sources indicated that construction activities at the Tarbela T5 Hydropower Project had been suspended for an indefinite period.

The suspension is expected to remain in place while engineers and relevant authorities assess the affected construction areas and determine whether additional safety measures or repairs are required before work can resume.

Meanwhile, WAPDA issued a separate notification concerning water discharges from Tarbela Dam into the Indus River downstream of the reservoir.

According to the notification, downstream water releases are expected to exceed 150,000 cusecs around the clock.

The authority advised all relevant departments and concerned stakeholders to make the necessary precautionary arrangements in view of the increased river flows.

The notification emphasized the importance of public safety and urged authorities to take appropriate preventive measures to minimize potential risks to communities and activities along the downstream sections of the Indus River.