USD to PKR Today: US Dollar Rate in Pakistan on November 11, 2026

The US dollar is quoted at Rs 277.30 for buying and Rs 279.55 for selling in Pakistan’s open market.

The dollar remains a major currency for international trade, imports and overseas remittances.

Exchange rates may differ between commercial banks, exchange companies and cities.

The US dollar (USD) was quoted at Rs 277.30 for buying and Rs 279.55 for selling against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the open currency market on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The USD to PKR exchange rate remains one of the most closely followed financial indicators in Pakistan because of its influence on international trade, overseas payments and the cost of imported goods.

According to the reported open-market quotations, anyone exchanging US dollars into Pakistani rupees could receive approximately Rs 27,730 for $100 at the buying rate. Meanwhile, purchasing $100 at the quoted selling rate would cost approximately Rs 27,955, excluding any additional charges.

US Dollar PKR at Buying Rate PKR at Selling Rate 1 USD 277.30 279.55 10 USD 2,773 2,795.50 100 USD 27,730 27,955 500 USD 138,650 139,775 1,000 USD 277,300 279,550

The dollar’s value against the rupee is particularly important for Pakistani businesses importing machinery, petroleum products, electronics and industrial raw materials. Changes in the exchange rate can affect import costs and influence domestic prices.

Overseas Pakistanis sending money from the United States also monitor the dollar rate to calculate how much their families will receive in Pakistani rupees.

The open-market dollar rate may differ from the interbank exchange rate used for banking transactions. Actual conversion amounts depend on the exchange provider, transaction type and applicable charges.