AED to PKR Today: UAE Dirham Rate in Pakistan on November 11, 2026

The UAE dirham is quoted at Rs 75.45 for buying and Rs 76.25 for selling.

The exchange rate is significant for Pakistani expatriates living in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and other emirates.

Remittances, travel expenses and commercial payments are influenced by AED to PKR movements.

The United Arab Emirates dirham (AED) was quoted at Rs 75.45 for buying and Rs 76.25 for selling against the Pakistani rupee in the open market on November 11, 2026.

The UAE dirham to PKR rate remains an important financial indicator for Pakistani families receiving remittances from the United Arab Emirates, one of the country’s major overseas employment destinations.

At the reported buying rate, 100 UAE dirhams would be equivalent to approximately Rs 7,545, while 1,000 dirhams would convert to Rs 75,450.

UAE Dirham PKR at Buying Rate PKR at Selling Rate 1 AED 75.45 76.25 10 AED 754.50 762.50 100 AED 7,545 7,625 500 AED 37,725 38,125 1,000 AED 75,450 76,250

Thousands of Pakistani professionals, skilled workers and business owners living in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and other emirates regularly transfer earnings to their families in Pakistan.

The exchange rate also affects Pakistani tourists visiting the UAE and businesses making payments for goods and services purchased from Emirati suppliers.

Like the Saudi riyal, the UAE dirham is pegged to the US dollar. Consequently, changes in the dollar’s value against the Pakistani rupee can influence the AED to PKR exchange rate.