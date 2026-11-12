SAR to PKR Today: Saudi Riyal Rate in Pakistan on November 11, 2026

The Saudi riyal is quoted at Rs 73.75 for buying and Rs 74.35 for selling.

The SAR to PKR rate is important for Pakistani workers in Saudi Arabia and their families.

Umrah and Hajj travellers also follow the riyal exchange rate when planning expenses.

The Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs 73.75 for buying and Rs 74.35 for selling in Pakistan’s open currency market on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The Saudi riyal to Pakistani rupee exchange rate is particularly important because Saudi Arabia is a major destination for Pakistani overseas workers and religious travellers.

At the reported buying rate, 100 Saudi riyals would convert to approximately Rs 7,375, while 1,000 riyals would be worth Rs 73,750.

Saudi Riyal PKR at Buying Rate PKR at Selling Rate 1 SAR 73.75 74.35 10 SAR 737.50 743.50 100 SAR 7,375 7,435 500 SAR 36,875 37,175 1,000 SAR 73,750 74,350

The SAR to PKR rate directly affects the rupee value of money transferred by Pakistanis employed in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and other Saudi cities.

It is also closely watched by Pakistani pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and Umrah, as accommodation, transport, food and other local expenses are generally paid in Saudi riyals.

The Saudi riyal is pegged to the US dollar, making movements in the dollar-rupee exchange rate an important factor in determining its value against the Pakistani currency.

Banks and remittance services may offer different conversion rates, while transaction charges can affect the final amount received.