US Dollar Holds Near 19-Month High as Strong Economic Data Fuels Fed Rate Hike Expectations

The US dollar remained near its highest level in 19 months, with the dollar index reaching 103.66 amid expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate increase.

US retail sales rose 0.2% in October, while import prices increased 1.1%, strengthening concerns about persistent inflation.

The Japanese yen, euro and British pound weakened against the dollar, while Australian and New Zealand currencies remained under pressure.

The US dollar remained close to a 19-month high on Wednesday, November 18, as stronger-than-expected economic indicators and comments from Federal Reserve officials reinforced expectations that the US central bank would raise interest rates again in December to control inflation.

The dollar maintained its strength against major international currencies after fresh US economic data suggested that consumer demand remained resilient despite earlier monetary tightening.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, edged up 0.05% to 103.66 during Wednesday’s trading session. The index had reached 103.78 overnight, its highest level since April 2, 2025.

The latest gains followed the release of US retail sales figures showing a moderate increase in consumer spending during October, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve would need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy.

According to official figures released on Tuesday, US retail sales increased 0.2% in October, matching economists’ expectations and indicating that domestic consumption continued to support economic activity.

However, import prices rose more sharply than anticipated, increasing 1.1% during the month compared with market forecasts of a 0.7% rise.

The higher import price reading added to concerns that inflationary pressures could remain persistent, strengthening the argument for additional interest rate increases.

Henry Russell, a London-based economist at ANZ, said the retail sales figures supported expectations that further monetary tightening would be necessary to address inflation driven by strong domestic demand.

Russell indicated that the continued strength of consumer spending justified a decisive response from the Federal Reserve to prevent inflationary pressures from becoming more entrenched.

Financial markets have increasingly positioned themselves for another interest rate increase at the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders are expecting a quarter-percentage-point increase in December as policymakers continue efforts to bring inflation under control.

Expectations of higher interest rates have supported the US dollar by making dollar-denominated assets more attractive to international investors seeking stronger returns.

The Federal Reserve’s policy outlook has also been influenced by recent comments from senior central bank officials.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Tuesday that another interest rate increase would likely be necessary to counter elevated inflation, although he did not indicate that policymakers needed to adopt a substantially more aggressive tightening strategy.

Williams is scheduled to speak again, while Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari are also expected to address separate events.

Investors will closely monitor their remarks for additional indications of how policymakers assess inflation, consumer demand and the direction of US interest rates.

Attention is also turning to the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes, scheduled for release on Thursday.

The minutes will provide further details about discussions held during the central bank’s October policy meeting, when officials decided to leave interest rates unchanged.

Market participants are expected to examine the document for evidence of growing support for another rate increase and any concerns about the economic consequences of tighter monetary policy.

Additional US economic data is also due on Wednesday, with the Census Bureau scheduled to publish October housing starts figures.

Economists expect housing starts to increase to an annualised rate of 1.245 million units from 1.221 million in September, although building permits are forecast to have declined.

The housing figures will provide another indication of how higher borrowing costs are affecting construction activity and demand in the US property market.

Meanwhile, the dollar’s strength placed pressure on several major currencies during Wednesday’s trading.

The euro declined 0.12% to $1.0984, while the Japanese yen weakened 0.06% to 159.46 against the US dollar.

The British pound also slipped 0.06%, trading at approximately $1.32.

The yen’s weakness came despite positive trade figures from Japan, which showed that exports continued expanding in October, supported by strong international demand for semiconductor-related products.

Japanese exports increased for the 14th consecutive month, highlighting the resilience of the country’s external trade sector despite uncertainty surrounding global technology investment.

Official data showed that Japan’s total exports by value jumped 20.5% in October compared with the same month last year.

The increase exceeded the median market forecast of 20% and accelerated from the 16.5% annual growth recorded in September.

The figures indicated continued strength in overseas demand, although Japanese policymakers remain cautious about the possibility of a slowdown in investment related to artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology.

Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific currency market, the Australian dollar remained under pressure after falling to its weakest level in approximately 10 months.

The Australian currency was little changed at $0.673 against the US dollar after earlier touching its lowest level since January 19.

The New Zealand dollar performed slightly better, gaining 0.05% to $0.5495 against the greenback.

However, the kiwi remained close to the 19-month low reached on Tuesday, reflecting continued pressure from the stronger US currency.

Global financial markets have also been affected by volatility in artificial intelligence and technology stocks, which has weakened investor appetite for riskier assets.

The recent sell-off in the technology sector followed several developments, including the sudden departure of Nvidia’s chief executive, a Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections and concerns about the growing reliance on debt to finance large-scale artificial intelligence infrastructure projects.

These developments raised questions about the sustainability of investment spending across the AI industry and contributed to increased uncertainty in equity markets.

However, investors received some relief after Nvidia released its latest financial results following the close of US trading.

The chipmaker reported that its third-quarter revenue had doubled and issued a fourth-quarter sales forecast exceeding market expectations.

The stronger outlook helped improve sentiment toward technology companies and supported gains in Asian markets.

Investors are now preparing for another significant development in the artificial intelligence sector, with Anthropic scheduled to make its stock market debut on Thursday.

The company’s market debut is expected to provide another indication of investor confidence in AI-related businesses following the recent volatility in technology shares.

Cryptocurrency markets also recorded modest gains during Wednesday’s trading session.

Bitcoin increased 0.55% to $64,660.70, while ether advanced 0.63% to $1,816.60.

The gains came as investors continued adjusting their positions across currencies, equities, commodities and digital assets ahead of further US economic releases and Federal Reserve policy signals.