Gold Prices Fall to Lowest Level in Over a Year as Strong US Dollar and Rate Hike Expectations Weigh

Gold prices dropped 1.4% to $3,796.37 per ounce, reaching their lowest level since September 2025.

The US dollar remained near a 19-month high as markets priced in a 95.7% probability of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase in December.

Silver, platinum and palladium also recorded losses as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes.

International gold prices fell sharply on Wednesday, November 18, dropping to their lowest level in more than a year as a strengthening US dollar and growing expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate increase reduced investor demand for precious metals.

Spot gold declined 1.4% to $3,796.37 per ounce as of 0242 GMT, after touching its weakest level since September 2025. The decline extended the recent downward trend in bullion prices amid changing expectations surrounding US monetary policy.

US gold futures for December delivery also came under pressure, falling 1.7% to $3,799.30 per ounce as investors adjusted their positions ahead of further guidance from the Federal Reserve.

The latest decline was largely attributed to the strength of the US dollar, which remained close to its highest level in 19 months. A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies, potentially weakening international demand for the precious metal.

Market analysts also pointed to rising US Treasury yields and increasingly cautious expectations regarding future interest rates as major factors behind the sell-off.

Kelvin Wong, senior market analyst at OANDA, said the weakness in gold was being driven primarily by market sentiment and technical factors, alongside renewed signals from Federal Reserve officials that monetary policy could remain restrictive.

According to Wong, the combination of higher Treasury yields, a stronger dollar and hawkish comments from US central bank officials has created additional downward pressure on bullion.

Expectations of another US interest rate increase strengthened after Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams indicated on Tuesday that further monetary tightening would likely be necessary to contain inflation.

Williams suggested that the central bank may need to raise borrowing costs again to address continuing inflationary pressures. However, he also cautioned against expectations that policymakers would need to adopt a substantially more aggressive approach.

Financial markets are now overwhelmingly expecting a rate increase at the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders have priced in a 95.7% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate increase in December, while the likelihood of a larger 50-basis-point increase stands at 4.3%.

These expectations have added to pressure on gold, which generally becomes less attractive when interest rates rise because the metal does not provide regular interest payments or investment yields.

Higher borrowing costs also tend to support the US dollar and government bond yields, encouraging investors to shift funds toward interest-bearing assets rather than non-yielding commodities.

The latest movement in gold prices also reflects broader uncertainty in financial markets, where investors have been reducing exposure to certain assets to manage volatility and maintain liquidity.

Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, said gold was increasingly being treated as a source of liquidity, with investors selling positions to release capital for use elsewhere in financial markets.

He noted that the precious metal was facing selling pressure as traders adjusted their portfolios in response to changing market conditions and increased volatility.

Attention has now turned to the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s October 27–28 Federal Open Market Committee meeting, scheduled for release at 1900 GMT.

Investors are expected to examine the minutes for further indications of policymakers’ views on inflation, economic conditions and the likely direction of US interest rates in the coming months.

Any additional signals supporting higher interest rates could influence the dollar, Treasury yields and precious metal prices.

The decline was not limited to gold, as other major precious metals also recorded significant losses during Wednesday’s trading session.

Spot silver fell 2.9% to $46.01 per ounce, registering a steeper percentage decline than gold.

Platinum dropped 1.3% to $1,410.64 per ounce, while palladium declined 1.9% to $952.04 per ounce.

The simultaneous weakness across gold, silver, platinum and palladium reflected broader selling pressure in the precious metals market as investors assessed the prospect of tighter US monetary policy and continued dollar strength.