India Defeat Pakistan 2-1 in SAFF Football Final to Claim Record 10th Title

India secured a 2-1 comeback victory over Pakistan in the SAFF Football Championship final in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Pakistan took the lead through Alamgir Ghazi but were reduced to 10 players after Junaid Shah received a red card.

Sandeep scored the decisive goal in the 88th minute, giving India their 10th title and third consecutive championship victory.

India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in a closely fought SAFF Football Championship final in Dhaka, Bangladesh, securing a record-extending 10th title after staging a second-half comeback against their traditional rivals.

Pakistan, appearing in the tournament final for the first time, came close to securing their maiden championship after taking the lead before halftime. However, India’s second-half recovery and a late winning goal ended Pakistan’s hopes of a historic triumph.

The final began with both teams competing intensely for possession and attacking opportunities, with Pakistan producing a determined performance against the tournament’s most successful side.

Pakistan broke the deadlock in the closing stages of the first half when Alamgir Ghazi found the net, giving the Green Shirts a 1-0 advantage heading into the interval.

Ghazi’s opening goal put Pakistan in a promising position and raised hopes of an unprecedented title victory in their first appearance in the championship final.

India, however, responded strongly after the break and gradually increased their attacking pressure in search of an equaliser.

Sohail Bhat eventually brought India back into the contest with a goal that levelled the score at 1-1, shifting the momentum in favour of the defending champions.

Pakistan suffered a major setback early in the second half when Junaid Shah was shown a red card following an incident in which he kicked an Indian player.

The dismissal left Pakistan with 10 players for the remainder of the match, forcing the team to reorganise defensively while attempting to contain India’s growing attacking threat.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Pakistan continued to challenge their opponents and worked to keep the scores level as the match approached its closing stages.

India took advantage of their extra player and maintained pressure on Pakistan’s defence, creating opportunities as they searched for a decisive goal.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 88th minute when Sandeep scored to put India ahead 2-1, delivering what proved to be the championship-winning goal.

Pakistan were unable to find another equaliser in the remaining minutes, allowing India to complete their comeback and secure the trophy.

The victory extended India’s record in the SAFF Football Championship to 10 titles, further strengthening their position as the competition’s most successful team.

It also marked India’s third consecutive championship triumph, continuing their dominance in the regional football tournament.

For Pakistan, the defeat brought an end to an otherwise historic campaign in which the national side reached the SAFF Football Championship final for the first time.

Pakistan’s performance in Dhaka represented a significant milestone for the team, particularly after taking the lead against the defending champions and remaining competitive despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

Alamgir Ghazi’s first-half goal had briefly put Pakistan within reach of their first SAFF title, but India’s equaliser and Sandeep’s late winner ultimately decided the final in favour of the Indian side.