Turkish Air Force Chief Meets PAF Chief in Islamabad to Strengthen Defence Cooperation

Turkish Air Force Commander General Rafet Dalkıran met Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu at Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Both military leaders discussed expanding bilateral defence cooperation, particularly in aerospace development, pilot training and professional capacity-building.

The Turkish Air Force chief praised the PAF’s operational expertise, combat experience, modernisation efforts and growing indigenous aerospace capabilities.

The Commander of the Turkish Air Force, General Rafet Dalkıran, held a high-level meeting with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in Islamabad on Tuesday, with discussions focusing on strengthening military ties and expanding cooperation in defence and aerospace technology.

The meeting took place at Air Headquarters, where the two air chiefs exchanged views on areas of mutual interest and explored opportunities to enhance collaboration between the air forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.

According to an official statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Dalkıran was accorded a formal welcome upon his arrival at Air Headquarters. A contingent of the Pakistan Air Force presented a Guard of Honour to the visiting Turkish military commander.

During their discussions, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu highlighted the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and Turkiye, describing their bilateral partnership as a strong strategic association built on mutual trust and shared defence interests.

The PAF chief said cooperation between the two countries had developed into a comprehensive strategic relationship, with significant opportunities for further expansion in the defence and aerospace sectors.

He emphasised Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening professional engagement with the Turkish Air Force and expressed readiness to support initiatives aimed at improving operational capabilities and institutional cooperation.

Air Chief Marshal Sidhu assured his Turkish counterpart that the Pakistan Air Force would extend full support in pilot training, professional development and capacity-building programmes.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of sharing professional expertise and strengthening cooperation in areas that could contribute to the operational effectiveness of both air forces.

General Rafet Dalkıran, meanwhile, acknowledged the professional standards and operational capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force, praising its expertise and experience in military aviation.

The Turkish commander particularly appreciated the PAF’s combat experience, describing its operational knowledge as an important area for closer professional engagement between the two countries.

He also commended the Pakistan Air Force for its ongoing modernisation initiatives and efforts to strengthen indigenous aerospace capabilities.

According to the ISPR statement, General Dalkıran expressed considerable interest in benefiting from the PAF’s operational experience as part of broader efforts to enhance defence cooperation.

The Turkish Air Force chief’s remarks reflected an interest in expanding exchanges of professional knowledge and expertise between the two military institutions.

The meeting also underscored the importance both countries attach to their defence relationship, particularly as Pakistan and Turkiye continue to explore opportunities for closer collaboration in military aviation, aerospace development and personnel training.