Military Transport Plane Crashes in Russia’s Siberia, Killing All 19 Onboard

A Russian An-12 military transport aircraft crashed in the Kemerovo region of Siberia on Tuesday, killing all 19 people onboard, including crew members.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said a technical malfunction was the preliminary suspected cause of the crash.

Military investigators have been dispatched to the crash site near Yagunovo, where emergency services launched a response operation.

A Russian military transport aircraft crashed in the Siberian region of Kemerovo on Tuesday, killing all 19 people onboard, according to Russia’s Defence Ministry, as authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The Antonov An-12 military transport plane was conducting a scheduled flight when it went down in an uninhabited area of the region. Russian state media reported that all passengers and crew members died in the crash, with no survivors reported.

The Defence Ministry confirmed the fatalities in a statement carried by Russian state news agency TASS, saying the aircraft had crashed during a routine flight and that everyone onboard had been killed.

Initial findings suggest that a technical malfunction may have caused the aircraft to crash. However, officials have not yet established the exact circumstances surrounding the incident or identified the specific mechanical problem that may have contributed to the accident.

The ministry said a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces had been deployed to the crash site to investigate the incident and determine the sequence of events leading to the aircraft’s loss.

According to Russian news agency RIA Novosti, the military investigation team is examining the circumstances of the crash as authorities work to establish what happened during the flight.

Earlier, Kemerovo regional governor Ilya Seredyuk reported an aviation emergency near the village of Yagunovo, indicating that an aircraft travelling through the region was believed to have crashed.

In a statement published on Telegram, the governor said the aircraft had been passing through Kemerovo when the incident occurred. At the time of his initial announcement, the full extent of the accident and the number of casualties had not been confirmed.

Seredyuk subsequently shared video footage from the area showing emergency personnel responding to the crash in darkness.

The footage showed several fire engines and ambulances at the scene, with their emergency lights flashing as rescue and emergency teams gathered near the reported crash location.

The aircraft involved was an Antonov An-12, a four-engine turboprop transport plane developed during the Soviet era and used for transporting military personnel, equipment and cargo.

The An-12 has served in military and civilian aviation for decades, although many aircraft of this type have been in operation for extended periods.

Russian authorities have not released further details about the aircraft’s departure point, intended destination or maintenance history. The identities of those killed have also not been made public in the initial reports.

The Defence Ministry has not indicated when investigators are expected to complete their examination of the wreckage or issue a final report on the cause of the crash.