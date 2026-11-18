Apple iPhone Duo Shipping Dates Move Up to December, Raising Hopes for Christmas Delivery

Apple has reportedly moved forward estimated shipping dates for the iPhone Duo in the United States, with new orders now expected to ship between December 16 and 23, 2026.

The revised delivery schedule applies to all available colours and storage configurations, improving on the previous January 25 estimate.

The shorter waiting period suggests Apple is making progress in clearing its order backlog, although availability before Christmas is not guaranteed.

Apple has reportedly brought forward the estimated shipping dates for its iPhone Duo by more than a month, offering prospective buyers a better chance of receiving the device before Christmas as the company works to meet strong demand.

According to shipping estimates observed on Apple’s United States online store on November 16, new iPhone Duo orders are now expected to ship between December 16 and December 23, 2026. The revised timeframe represents a significant improvement over the previously listed January 25 delivery estimate.

The updated shipping window reportedly covers every available colour and storage configuration, suggesting that improvements in availability are not limited to a particular version of the device.

Technology observer Max Weinbach first highlighted the change, noting that the latest adjustment differs from earlier delivery updates, which primarily affected customers who had already placed pre-orders.

When Apple opened iPhone Duo pre-orders on October 16, demand quickly pushed estimated delivery dates further into the future. Within approximately 30 minutes, the expected shipping window moved from November to December and eventually into January.

The rapid increase in waiting times indicated that initial orders were exceeding the supply available for immediate delivery.

In subsequent weeks, Apple began adjusting delivery estimates for some existing customers. Several buyers who had initially been given January delivery dates reportedly saw their expected arrival times moved forward to mid-December.

However, those earlier improvements largely benefited customers with outstanding orders rather than people purchasing the device for the first time.

The latest changes are more significant because they also apply to newly placed orders, indicating that Apple may have made progress in reducing the backlog that developed during the initial pre-order period.

The shorter waiting period could reflect improvements in manufacturing output, supply chain operations or order fulfilment. However, Apple has not released updated production figures or confirmed the specific reasons behind the revised shipping estimates.

Apple executive John Ternus has previously indicated that production was progressing well, while acknowledging that the company could not accurately predict when supply would fully catch up with demand.

The uncertainty surrounding production capacity means that shipping estimates could continue to change as additional orders are placed during the busy holiday shopping season.

For consumers considering the iPhone Duo as a Christmas gift, the revised December schedule provides a more encouraging outlook than the January delivery dates previously displayed.

Nevertheless, the timing remains tight. With the latest estimated shipments scheduled between December 16 and December 23, customers ordering near the end of the window may not receive their devices before Christmas Day.

Actual delivery dates could also vary depending on the customer’s location, selected configuration, shipping arrangements and order processing times.

The updated estimates relate to shipments from Apple’s US online store. They do not establish whether the device will become available for immediate purchase at physical Apple retail stores.

The development comes as Apple continues testing software improvements for the iPhone Duo, including work on its facial recognition unlocking functionality in iOS 27.3.

The reported software testing is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to refine the device’s features while deliveries continue to reach customers who placed orders during the initial launch period.