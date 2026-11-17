Turkish Air Force Chief Meets Asim Munir, Discusses Stronger Defence Cooperation

Turkish Air Force Commander General Rafet Dalkıran met Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ Rawalpindi to discuss bilateral defence relations.

The two military leaders exchanged views on regional security developments and opportunities to expand military cooperation.

The Turkish commander praised the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and their contributions to regional peace and stability.

Turkish Air Force Commander General Rafet Dalkıran held talks with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, with discussions centred on strengthening military cooperation and further expanding defence relations between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The meeting brought together senior military leadership from the two countries to review matters of mutual interest, assess the evolving regional security environment and explore opportunities for closer defence collaboration.

During the discussions, Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its longstanding relationship with Türkiye, highlighting the historical, cultural and strategic connections that have shaped ties between the two nations.

He appreciated the close cooperation between the Pakistan Armed Forces and the Turkish military, describing their defence partnership as an important component of broader bilateral relations.

The field marshal also emphasised the significance of maintaining strong military-to-military engagement as both countries continue to pursue shared security interests and respond to changing regional developments.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening existing defence cooperation and identifying additional areas where their armed forces could work more closely together.

Regional security developments also featured prominently in the talks, with both military leaders discussing matters of common concern and the importance of continued coordination between Pakistan and Türkiye.

General Rafet Dalkıran expressed Türkiye’s commitment to further strengthening its defence relationship with Pakistan and acknowledged the close military cooperation already established between the two countries.

The Turkish Air Force chief praised the professionalism, operational capabilities and dedication of the Pakistan Armed Forces, while recognising their role in supporting peace and stability across the region.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s contributions towards regional security, reaffirming the value Türkiye places on its military partnership with Islamabad.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of Pakistan and Türkiye to maintaining close defence relations and exploring further opportunities for military collaboration amid evolving regional security challenges.