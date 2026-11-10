Turkey’s Gabar Oil Production to Exceed 100,000 Barrels Per Day in 2027, Erdogan Says

Turkey expects crude oil production from its Gabar fields to surpass 100,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2027.

Two newly discovered oil fields, Gaziler and Cardakli, are estimated to contain 135 million barrels of oil in place.

Current production stands at 84,000 barrels per day from 184 wells, meeting approximately 8% of Turkey’s domestic oil consumption.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that crude oil production from the country’s Gabar oil fields is expected to exceed 100,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2027, supported by new discoveries and the expansion of drilling operations.

Speaking following a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said Turkey was making significant progress in developing its domestic petroleum resources, particularly in the Gabar region of Sirnak province in southeastern Turkey.

The president revealed that two newly discovered oil fields, Gaziler and Cardakli, have an estimated combined oil-in-place potential of approximately 135 million barrels, according to preliminary assessments.

Production from the newly identified fields began in October 2026, marking another step in Turkey’s efforts to expand domestic crude oil output and reduce dependence on imported energy.

Erdogan said the Gabar region was producing some of Turkey’s highest-quality crude oil, with additional wells expected to increase overall production significantly.

“We are producing Turkey’s highest-quality oil in Gabar,” Erdogan said, adding that bringing new wells into operation would increase the region’s crude oil output by approximately 30%.

According to the Turkish president, daily production from the Gabar fields currently stands at around 84,000 barrels, accounting for approximately 8% of the country’s total oil consumption.

The government expects production to rise beyond 100,000 barrels per day during the second half of 2027 as newly developed wells and additional production facilities become operational.

The planned expansion would represent an increase of at least 16,000 barrels per day compared with current production levels, strengthening the contribution of domestic resources to Turkey’s energy requirements.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar also provided an update on the development, confirming that crude oil was currently being extracted from 184 wells across the Gabar region.

In a statement shared on social media, Bayraktar highlighted the scale of ongoing production activities as Turkey continues developing its petroleum resources.

The Gabar oil fields have become an important part of Turkey’s strategy to strengthen energy security and increase domestic oil production.

Located in the southeastern province of Sirnak, the region has attracted growing investment in exploration, drilling and production infrastructure as authorities seek to bring additional reserves into commercial operation.

The discovery of the Gaziler and Cardakli fields is expected to support further expansion of the region’s petroleum industry, although the estimated 135 million barrels of oil in place does not necessarily represent the quantity that can ultimately be recovered commercially.

Turkey remains heavily dependent on imported energy, making the development of domestic oil and gas resources a major priority for the government.

Increasing production from Gabar could help reduce part of the country’s crude oil import requirements while supporting economic activity and investment in southeastern Turkey.

The government’s latest production targets come as international oil markets continue to experience volatility linked to geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over global energy supplies.