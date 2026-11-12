Trump Backs Tim Cook for Nvidia CEO Role Following Jensen Huang’s Resignation

US President Donald Trump has endorsed former Apple CEO Tim Cook as a potential successor to Jensen Huang at Nvidia.

Nvidia has confirmed Huang’s resignation and appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

The company’s board will select a permanent chief executive amid growing attention to Nvidia’s leadership and its role in the artificial intelligence industry.

US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed support for former Apple chief executive Tim Cook to lead Nvidia following Jensen Huang’s resignation, bringing renewed attention to the leadership of one of the world’s most influential artificial intelligence chipmakers.

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, November 12, Trump endorsed Cook as a potential successor, praising Huang’s leadership while describing the former Apple executive as a suitable candidate to take over the semiconductor company.

The endorsement comes amid controversy surrounding Huang’s personal relationships, including allegations involving a Chinese businesswoman accused of having connections to Beijing’s intelligence services.

The allegations have attracted considerable media attention, although the claims concerning espionage have not been independently established.

According to reports, senior US administration officials had previously discussed the allegations with Trump. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly briefed the president aboard Air Force One in May, ahead of a visit to China.

Trump has maintained close relationships with several leading American technology executives, including Cook and Huang, as his administration continues to focus on domestic manufacturing, semiconductor development and competition in artificial intelligence.

In August 2025, Cook joined Trump at the White House to announce Apple’s expanded investment commitment in the United States, bringing its planned domestic spending to $600 billion over four years.

The investment announcement formed part of Apple’s efforts to strengthen its American operations, including manufacturing, research, infrastructure and supply chain development.

Nvidia confirmed on Thursday that Huang had resigned as president, chief executive and board member with immediate effect. The company appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while its board begins searching for a permanent replacement.

Kress, who joined Nvidia in September 2013, will continue overseeing the company’s finances alongside her temporary leadership responsibilities. The board has indicated that it will consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent position.

Nvidia also appointed Harvey C. Jones as its first chairman of the board, separating the chairmanship from the chief executive position following Huang’s departure.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the company for more than three decades, overseeing its transformation from a graphics chip manufacturer into a major supplier of processors used in artificial intelligence systems.

His departure follows media reports concerning two alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for China. Nvidia’s official announcement did not specify a reason for his resignation.

Trump previously defended Huang, saying the executive had indicated that he was unaware of the woman’s alleged intelligence connections. The US president also expressed admiration for Huang’s achievements at Nvidia despite the controversy.

Cook, meanwhile, stepped down as Apple’s chief executive in September 2026 after 15 years in the position and continues to serve as executive chairman. Neither Cook nor Apple had immediately commented on Trump’s recommendation, according to reports.

Although Trump has publicly supported Cook, Nvidia has not announced him as a candidate or appointed him to any executive position. The company’s board remains responsible for selecting a permanent chief executive.

Nvidia’s leadership transition comes ahead of its third-quarter fiscal 2027 financial results, scheduled for November 17, when investors will be watching for updates on the company’s performance and future direction.