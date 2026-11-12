Federal Constitutional Court Sets November 16 Hearing on KP Government’s MPO Petitions

The Federal Constitutional Court has scheduled November 16 to hear petitions filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government challenging Peshawar High Court rulings in MPO cases.

The court previously suspended orders directing the release of individuals detained under the Maintenance of Public Order law.

The Constitutional Court also restricted the Peshawar High Court from exercising jurisdiction under Article 199 in the relevant cases, affecting the scheduling of constitutional petitions.

The Federal Constitutional Court has fixed November 16, 2026, for the next hearing of petitions filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government challenging Peshawar High Court decisions concerning detentions under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) law.

The upcoming proceedings will focus on the provincial government’s objections to rulings issued by the Peshawar High Court in cases involving individuals detained under public order provisions.

According to details of the court proceedings, the Federal Constitutional Court had previously intervened in the matter by suspending the Peshawar High Court’s orders directing the release of individuals held under the MPO law.

The suspension effectively placed the implementation of those release orders on hold pending further judicial consideration.

During the earlier hearing, the Constitutional Court also issued directions restricting the Peshawar High Court from exercising its writ jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution in the relevant matters.

Article 199 provides constitutional jurisdiction to high courts to examine certain actions taken by public authorities and grant relief where legally justified.

The Constitutional Court’s directions have consequently raised important questions regarding the handling of constitutional petitions involving preventive detention and the exercise of judicial authority in such cases.

Following the order, the Peshawar High Court stopped scheduling petitions filed under Article 199 for hearings, according to the reported proceedings.

The development has affected the processing of constitutional petitions before the high court while the legal issues remain under consideration by the Federal Constitutional Court.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s petitions seek judicial review of the Peshawar High Court’s earlier decisions concerning detentions carried out under the MPO framework.

The Maintenance of Public Order law provides authorities with powers relating to preventive detention in circumstances involving public order and security concerns, subject to applicable legal and constitutional safeguards.

The November 16 hearing will provide the Federal Constitutional Court with another opportunity to examine the provincial government’s challenges and consider the legal questions arising from the Peshawar High Court’s rulings.