TikToker Mr Patlu Arrested in Fresh Case Over Alleged Threats to Stampede Victim’s Family

TikToker Mr Patlu has been arrested in a new criminal case involving allegations of threatening the family of Muhammad Rehan, who died in a stampede incident.

Police say armed individuals allegedly acting on the TikToker’s instructions pressured the victim’s relatives to reach a settlement and provide statements supporting the accused.

Daska Saddar Police registered a separate FIR following a complaint from the deceased’s family and arrested Mr Patlu under provisions relating to criminal intimidation and other alleged offences.

Pakistani TikToker Mr Patlu has been arrested in a fresh criminal case after the family of Muhammad Rehan, a young man who lost his life in a stampede incident, accused the social media personality of arranging threats and attempting to pressure them into reaching a settlement.

The arrest was made by Daska Saddar Police following a formal complaint submitted by the deceased’s relatives, who alleged that armed individuals had threatened them with serious consequences if they refused to compromise in the ongoing case.

According to police, the complainants alleged that the individuals involved were acting on Mr Patlu’s instructions and had attempted to intimidate the family into withdrawing their opposition to a settlement.

The family further claimed that they were being pressured to record statements in favour of the accused, raising concerns about alleged interference in the legal proceedings connected to Muhammad Rehan’s death.

Police said the complaint described threats to the family’s lives, with the alleged intimidation intended to influence their position in the original stampede case.

Following the allegations, authorities at Daska Saddar Police Station registered a new First Information Report (FIR) and initiated legal proceedings against the TikToker.

Mr Patlu was subsequently taken into custody in connection with the newly registered case.

Police confirmed that the FIR includes multiple legal provisions, including those dealing with criminal threats and intimidation.

The latest arrest is connected to the earlier stampede incident in which Muhammad Rehan died, a case that remains the subject of legal proceedings.

The new allegations have introduced a separate criminal matter, focusing on claims that the victim’s family was subjected to pressure and threats in an attempt to secure a compromise.

Investigators are examining the complaint and the circumstances surrounding the alleged intimidation as part of the fresh case.

The allegations against Mr Patlu remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings, and the registration of an FIR does not establish criminal guilt.

Police have not disclosed further details regarding the identities of the armed individuals allegedly involved or whether additional arrests are expected.

The case concerning Muhammad Rehan’s death remains ongoing, while the newly registered FIR will be dealt with separately under the applicable legal provisions.