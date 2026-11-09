Petrol Cars in Pakistan Could Become Up to Rs1 Million Cheaper Under New Auto Policy

Locally manufactured petrol cars, SUVs and jeeps could see price reductions ranging from Rs280,000 to Rs1 million under the proposed auto policy.

Small petrol cars with engine capacities of up to 658cc and 998cc could become cheaper by Rs375,000 and Rs440,000, respectively.

Proposed reductions in Federal Excise Duty (FED) and customs duties could lower vehicle prices, subject to government approval and implementation.

Car buyers in Pakistan could receive substantial relief under the proposed new automobile policy, with prices of locally manufactured petrol-powered vehicles potentially falling by as much as Rs1 million following planned reductions in Federal Excise Duty (FED) and customs duties.

According to policy documents reported by Samaa, the proposed tax adjustments could significantly reduce the cost of several categories of locally assembled vehicles, including small passenger cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps.

The expected reductions vary according to vehicle category and engine capacity, with some locally manufactured models potentially becoming hundreds of thousands of rupees cheaper if the proposed changes are implemented.

Among smaller vehicles, petrol-powered cars with engine capacities of up to 658cc could experience a price reduction of approximately Rs375,000. Under the proposed structure, their prices would decrease from Rs3.22 million to Rs2.845 million.

Similarly, locally manufactured petrol cars with engine capacities of up to 998cc could become cheaper by Rs440,000, bringing their estimated prices down from Rs4.27 million to Rs3.83 million.

These reductions could provide considerable relief to buyers seeking smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles, particularly as rising automobile prices have made new cars increasingly expensive for many households.

The proposed policy also includes significant price adjustments for locally manufactured SUVs, although the expected reductions differ between vehicle categories.

Petrol-powered SUVs with engine capacities of up to 1496cc could see prices fall by approximately Rs740,000. According to the documents, their estimated prices would decline from Rs6.06 million to Rs5.32 million.

Meanwhile, another category of locally manufactured petrol SUVs with engine capacities of up to 1498cc could experience a smaller reduction of Rs280,000, bringing prices down from Rs9.44 million to Rs9.16 million.

The difference in expected reductions indicates that the proposed tax adjustments may affect individual vehicle categories differently, rather than producing a uniform price decrease across the automobile market.

The largest potential benefit outlined in the documents concerns locally manufactured petrol-powered jeeps with engine capacities of up to 1598cc.

Vehicles in this category could become cheaper by as much as Rs1 million, representing the most substantial reduction among the categories identified in the proposed policy.

According to one set of figures, the estimated price of these vehicles would decline from Rs12 million to Rs11 million.

The documents also provide an alternative price comparison of Rs12.1 million to Rs11.1 million, reflecting the same Rs1 million reduction.

The proposed reductions are linked to adjustments in Federal Excise Duty and customs duties, both of which contribute to the overall cost of vehicles sold in Pakistan.

Lowering these taxes could reduce the tax burden on locally manufactured petrol vehicles and potentially allow automobile manufacturers to offer more competitive prices.

The following table summarizes the expected price changes outlined in the reported policy documents:

Vehicle Category Current Price Proposed Price Expected Reduction Petrol Cars (Up to 658cc) Rs3,220,000 Rs2,845,000 Rs375,000 Petrol Cars (Up to 998cc) Rs4,270,000 Rs3,830,000 Rs440,000 Petrol SUVs (Up to 1496cc) Rs6,060,000 Rs5,320,000 Rs740,000 Petrol SUVs (Up to 1498cc) Rs9,440,000 Rs9,160,000 Rs280,000 Petrol Jeeps (Up to 1598cc) Rs12,000,000 Rs11,000,000 Rs1,000,000

The proposed policy could have implications for Pakistan’s domestic automobile industry, where vehicle prices have remained a major concern for consumers.

Lower prices could encourage potential buyers who have delayed purchasing new vehicles because of affordability concerns, while also influencing demand across different passenger car and SUV segments.

However, the figures presented in the documents remain projections based on proposed tax changes rather than officially implemented price reductions.

The actual impact on vehicle prices will depend on the final structure of the new automobile policy, government approval of the proposed duty adjustments and the extent to which manufacturers pass any tax savings on to customers.

No confirmed implementation date or manufacturer-specific revised price lists have been provided in the reported documents.