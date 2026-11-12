Shehbaz Sharif, Erdogan Discuss Regional Peace and Strategic Cooperation at COP31 Summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed regional stability, diplomatic efforts and bilateral cooperation during their meeting in Antalya.

Both leaders emphasised the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding as an important step towards achieving lasting regional peace.

Pakistan and Turkiye agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, defence, energy and regional connectivity while strengthening their strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks on regional peace, diplomatic developments and bilateral relations on Thursday, November 12, 2026, during a meeting on the sidelines of the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkiye.

The meeting focused on strengthening the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye, expanding economic cooperation and advancing diplomatic initiatives aimed at reducing regional tensions.

Both leaders reaffirmed the deep-rooted historical, cultural and brotherly relations between their countries, expressing satisfaction with the continued progress in bilateral engagement.

During the discussions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan explored opportunities to enhance cooperation across several key sectors, including trade, investment, defence, energy and regional connectivity.

They stressed the importance of accelerating existing bilateral projects while identifying new opportunities for economic collaboration that could strengthen commercial ties and promote greater investment between the two countries.

Regional security and ongoing diplomatic efforts also featured prominently in the meeting, with both leaders exchanging views on emerging geopolitical developments and their implications for regional stability.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif briefed the Turkish president on diplomatic initiatives undertaken by regional countries to ease tensions and encourage dialogue among concerned parties.

He particularly highlighted the role of countries that signed the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, outlining their collective efforts to promote peaceful engagement and prevent further regional instability.

President Erdogan acknowledged Pakistan’s diplomatic contributions and appreciated its constructive role in facilitating the discussions that resulted in the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

The Turkish president also recognised Islamabad’s continued engagement with regional partners in support of diplomatic solutions to ongoing challenges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked President Erdogan for Turkiye’s consistent support and close coordination with Pakistan on important regional diplomatic initiatives.

Both leaders underscored the need for all parties involved in the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to honour their commitments, stressing that effective implementation of the agreement would be essential for establishing sustainable and lasting peace.

The discussions also reaffirmed Pakistan and Turkiye’s longstanding commitment to supporting each other on matters of fundamental national interest.

The two leaders expressed their determination to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Islamabad and Ankara through closer political coordination, expanded economic engagement and continued cooperation on regional and international issues.

The bilateral meeting was held alongside the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), bringing together international leaders and representatives to address global climate challenges.