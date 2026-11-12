Punjab Spends Rs1.5 Billion on Free Heart Surgeries Under CM Cardiac Programme

Punjab government has spent Rs1.5 billion on free cardiac surgeries since the programme was launched in March 2026.

A total of 44 hospitals, including nine public and 35 private healthcare facilities, have been included in the programme.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reviewed the programme’s progress during a high-level meeting.

The Punjab government has spent Rs1.5 billion on free heart surgeries under the Chief Minister’s Cardiac Surgery Programme since March 2026, as part of its efforts to expand access to specialised cardiovascular treatment across the province.

According to a report by 24NewsHD, the expenditure was disclosed during a review meeting held at the Specialised Healthcare Department, chaired by Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.

During the meeting, the health minister revealed that 44 hospitals had been included in the programme’s approved panel to provide cardiac surgical services. These comprise nine government hospitals and 35 private healthcare institutions, reflecting the provincial government’s collaboration with the private sector to expand treatment facilities.

The programme aims to improve access to cardiac surgery by providing eligible patients with treatment free of charge, reducing the financial burden associated with expensive heart procedures.

Senior health officials and medical experts attended the meeting to review the initiative’s implementation and progress.

Among the participants were Dr Farqad Alamgir, Chairman of the Chief Minister’s Advisory Committee on Cardiovascular Diseases; Specialised Healthcare Secretary Azmat Mehmood; and Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Chief Executive Officer Dr Ali Razzaq.

Special Secretary (Development) Ahmed Kamal Maan and Additional Secretary Dr Sataish were also present during the review.

The inclusion of both public and private hospitals has expanded the network of healthcare facilities participating in the government-funded initiative, allowing cardiac patients to access specialised surgical services through approved institutions.

The Rs1.5 billion expenditure represents the government’s reported spending on free cardiac surgeries since March 2026. However, the meeting’s reported details did not specify the total number of patients who have undergone procedures under the programme.