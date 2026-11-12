Lahore Police Bust Illegal Arms Supply Network, Arrest Eight Suspects

Lahore police arrested eight suspects during three operations targeting an alleged illegal arms supply network operating between Darra Adam Khel and Lahore.

Authorities recovered five rifles, four 12-bore repeaters, 44 pistols and 24,500 rounds of ammunition from three vehicles.

Police are investigating the origins of the seized weapons, their intended destinations and possible links to a wider arms trafficking network.

Lahore police have dismantled an alleged illegal weapons supply network operating between Darra Adam Khel and Lahore, arresting eight suspects and recovering a substantial quantity of firearms and ammunition during three separate operations in the Raiwind area on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

According to a spokesperson for the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations, the operations resulted in the seizure of five rifles, four 12-bore repeating shotguns, 44 pistols and approximately 24,500 rounds of ammunition.

Police said the suspects were allegedly transporting the weapons and ammunition in three separate vehicles. All three vehicles were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that five of the arrested individuals belonged to different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Kohat and Darra Adam Khel. The remaining three suspects were residents of Raiwind in Lahore.

The arrested individuals were identified as Tariq, Farhan, Yousaf, Ali Haider, Sahar Gul, Hazrat Gul, Siraj Khan and Abdul Haseeb.

Police officials provided a breakdown of the recoveries, confirming that the first intercepted vehicle was carrying two rifles, one 12-bore repeater and 500 rounds of ammunition.

A second vehicle contained a larger consignment, including three rifles, three 12-bore repeaters, 44 pistols and 9,000 rounds of ammunition.

During the third operation, police recovered an additional 15,000 pistol rounds from another vehicle, bringing the total ammunition seized across the three operations to 24,500 rounds.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran said investigators were working to establish the source of the recovered firearms and ammunition, identify their intended recipients and determine the destinations of the consignments.

He stated that further questioning of the suspects was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged transportation of illegal weapons.

The DIG reaffirmed the Lahore police’s zero-tolerance policy towards illegal arms trafficking, smuggling and unauthorised transportation of firearms.

Kamran said the crackdown on illegal weapons transportation was part of ongoing police efforts to maintain public safety and protect the lives and property of citizens.