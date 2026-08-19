Senator Nasir Butt Claims ‘Conspiracy Against Nawaz Sharif Government Has Begun’ After Imran Khan Relief

Senator Nasir Butt has claimed that a “conspiracy against the Nawaz Sharif government has begun” following the Supreme Court’s relief to Imran Khan.

The Supreme Court allowed the PTI founder to be shifted to hospital for medical care.

The court also directed weekly family meetings and phone calls with Imran Khan’s children living in the UK.

Reacting to the verdict, Butt remarked that Imran Khan had now been shifted “to where he was meant to go.”

Senator Nasir Butt has reacted strongly to the Supreme Court’s decision concerning former prime minister Imran Khan’s medical treatment and access to his family, claiming that a “conspiracy against the Nawaz Sharif government has begun.”

Senator Nasir Butt has claimed that a “conspiracy against the Nawaz Sharif government has begun,” following the Supreme Court’s verdict on former premier Imran Khan’s medical care and family access.



The court allowed Khan to be shifted to hospital and directed weekly meetings… pic.twitter.com/IAnxVUYWro — The Express Tribune (@etribune) August 18, 2026

His remarks came after the Supreme Court granted relief to the jailed PTI founder in matters concerning his medical care and meetings with family members.

Under the court’s decision, Imran Khan has been allowed to be shifted to hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. The court also issued directions regarding regular contact between the former prime minister and his family.

According to the order, meetings with family members are to be facilitated on a weekly basis, while Imran Khan is also to be allowed telephone contact with his children living in the United Kingdom.

Reacting to the developments, Senator Butt claimed that the court’s decision signalled the beginning of a “conspiracy against the Nawaz Sharif government.”

He further remarked that Imran Khan had been shifted “to where he was meant to go,” while commenting on the relief granted to the PTI founder.

The senator’s remarks have added a political dimension to the Supreme Court’s decision, which primarily concerns Imran Khan’s medical treatment and access to his family while in custody.