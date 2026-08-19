Fawad Chaudhry on Imran Khan Relief: ‘No One Who Has Once Come Out of Jail Has Gone Back’

Fawad Chaudhry has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Imran Khan’s transfer to Shifa International Hospital.

He described the development as a step towards dialogue and reducing Pakistan’s political temperature.

Fawad said the relief appeared to have come through a “constructive arrangement” and credited Barrister Gohar and Mohsin Naqvi for their roles.

He expressed hope that Imran Khan was now moving towards freedom rather than returning to imprisonment and called for relief for other political prisoners.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has welcomed the relief granted to PTI founder Imran Khan, describing the Supreme Court’s decision regarding his transfer to Shifa International Hospital as a positive development and a possible step towards reducing political tensions in Pakistan.

Asked whether Imran Khan would return to jail after being taken to hospital or eventually come out, Fawad expressed optimism about the former prime minister’s future.

“Will he go back to jail, or will he come out? To this day, no one who has once come out of jail has gone back. So, God willing, my hope is that Khan sahib will now move from here towards freedom, not back towards imprisonment,” Fawad said.

Responding specifically to the Supreme Court’s order to transfer Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital, Fawad said he had long maintained that Pakistan needed political dialogue and a reduction in political tensions.

“I have always maintained that Pakistan needs dialogue and that the country’s political temperature needs to be brought down. This decision is a step in that direction. It is something we have been demanding and discussing for a very long time,” he said.

Fawad described the development as highly positive but argued that it should not be viewed as an isolated decision by either the judiciary or the government.

“I believe this is a very positive development. It is not as though the Supreme Court suddenly became so independent in a single day that it could make its decisions without any pressure. Nor has the government suddenly become so independent that it could go to the Supreme Court and choose not to oppose the decision to transfer Imran Khan to hospital,” he said.

Fawad claimed that the circumstances surrounding the relief indicated that a wider understanding or arrangement had played a role.

“It is evident that what has happened has taken place under a constructive arrangement. Whatever has led to Imran Khan receiving this relief today is, in my view, a very positive development,” he said.

He also specifically credited PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for their roles in the developments, saying their efforts towards reducing political tensions should be recognised.

“Those who played a role in this process should also be appreciated. Whether it was Barrister Gohar sahib and the role he played, or Mohsin Naqvi sahib and the role he played, we should certainly acknowledge their efforts,” Fawad said.

“They have contributed to lowering the political temperature in the country, and that deserves appreciation,” he added.

Fawad said the latest development should serve as the beginning of a wider process rather than ending with the relief provided to Imran Khan.

“This process should now move forward. The best next step would be to determine how other political prisoners, including our friends in Kot Lakhpat and our other people, can be included in this process and also provided relief,” he said.

His remarks reflected optimism that the Supreme Court’s decision concerning Imran Khan could potentially lead to further political engagement and relief for other detained political figures, while Fawad maintained that dialogue and a reduction in political confrontation remained necessary for the country.