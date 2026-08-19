Supreme Court Issues Seven-Page Order on Imran Khan’s Treatment, Warns Relief Could Be Withdrawn Over Non-Compliance

Supreme Court has ordered Imran Khan’s transfer to Shifa International Hospital within two days and directed the formation of a five-member medical board.

Dr Faisal Sultan and Imran Khan’s sister Dr Uzma Khan have been allowed to remain associated with his medical examination and treatment.

The court ordered weekly family meetings and allowed Imran Khan to speak with his sons twice a week by telephone.

Public gatherings outside Shifa Hospital have been prohibited, with the court warning that facilities may be withdrawn if its directions are violated.

The Supreme Court has ordered authorities to shift PTI founder Imran Khan to Shifa International Hospital within two days for medical evaluation and treatment, while issuing a series of detailed directions concerning his healthcare, family meetings and security arrangements.

The directions were issued in a seven-page written order following hearings on cases related to Imran Khan’s medical treatment and meetings.

Under the court’s directions, a five-member medical board will be constituted in consultation and coordination with the administration of Shifa International Hospital. The board will include specialists from relevant medical fields, including general surgery, ophthalmology, internal medicine and cardiology.

The court has also allowed Imran Khan’s physician Dr Faisal Sultan and his sister Dr Uzma Khan to remain associated with the process during his medical examination and treatment.

According to the written order, Imran Khan will remain in the Intensive Care Unit during his stay at the hospital. The expenses related to his treatment and facilities will be the responsibility of the PTI founder or his family.

The Supreme Court has directed the government to submit Imran Khan’s complete medical record covering the period from his arrest until now. The record must include all tests, medical reports, medicines, examinations and details of treatment provided to him.

In another significant direction, the court ordered authorities to ensure that Imran Khan is allowed to meet his family once every week. He has also been permitted to speak to his sons by telephone twice a week.

The government has also been directed to provide complete details of all cases registered against the former prime minister, including cases in which he is an accused, facing trial or has been convicted.

The Supreme Court also issued restrictions concerning public statements about Imran Khan’s health. Until the next hearing, his family members, political party members and lawyers have been directed not to politicise his medical reports or health-related information.

Security and public order around Shifa International Hospital will also be strictly maintained. The court prohibited any public gathering outside the hospital during Imran Khan’s stay.

The Supreme Court warned that any misuse of the relief granted or failure to comply with its directions could result in the facilities provided under the order being withdrawn.