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August 19, 2026   |   6 ر بیع الاول 1448
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PIA Pensioners Must Complete Biometric Verification by September 10 to Receive Payments

PT Web Desk August 19, 2026
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  • PIA pensioners have been directed to complete biometric verification to continue receiving pension payments.
  • Retired employees must contact their respective banks to complete the verification process.
  • The requirement has been introduced under directions from the State Bank of Pakistan and the Finance Division.
  • PIA Holding has set September 10 as the deadline for completing biometric verification.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pensioners have been directed to complete their biometric verification by September 10 to ensure the continuation of their pension payments.

The PIA Holding administration has issued instructions asking retired pensioners to complete the mandatory verification process without delay.

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According to the instructions, pensioners are required to contact their respective banks and complete biometric verification through the prescribed process.

The administration said biometric verification has been made mandatory in accordance with directions issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the Finance Division.

PIA pensioners have therefore been advised to complete the requirement by September 10. Pension payments will be linked to the completion of the biometric verification process.

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