Saudi Arabia Activates Multinational Maritime Defense Alliance to Protect Key Shipping Routes

Saudi Arabia has begun the institutional and operational activation of a multinational maritime defense alliance.

The alliance will focus on maritime security, freedom of navigation and protection of strategic shipping routes and straits.

It aims to safeguard international trade and ensure the continuity of global supply chains.

The Saudi Cabinet condemned repeated Iranian attacks on commercial vessels and tankers as a serious threat to maritime security.

Saudi Arabia has started the institutional and operational activation of a multinational maritime defense alliance aimed at strengthening collective security across key international waterways, the Saudi Cabinet said on Tuesday.

The move follows the completion of the alliance’s organisational and planning arrangements, paving the way for it to begin its operational role. According to the Cabinet, the initiative will strengthen collective maritime security while helping protect freedom of navigation across important maritime routes and strategic straits.

The alliance will also seek to ensure the uninterrupted movement of international trade and safeguard global supply chains, which depend heavily on secure shipping routes for the transportation of energy, goods and other commodities.

The Saudi Cabinet also strongly condemned repeated Iranian attacks on commercial ships and oil tankers, describing the incidents as a “dangerous escalation” and a direct threat to maritime security.

It said such attacks represent a serious violation of international law and challenge a United Nations Security Council resolution requiring respect for the navigation rights of commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Cabinet warned that attacks on commercial shipping threaten the security and safety of maritime navigation. It also rejected any threats or measures that could restrict or obstruct the freedom of navigation through the strategic waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical maritime route for international shipping, making its security and continued accessibility particularly important for global trade and supply chains.