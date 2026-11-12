Sindh to Launch Rs 17 Billion Wheat Growers Support Program on November 20

Sindh government has allocated Rs 17 billion in subsidies to support wheat farmers during the current Rabi season.

Around 550,000 farmers are expected to benefit from the program through the Benazir Hari Card.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will inaugurate the subsidy distribution at the Chief Minister’s House on November 20.

The Sindh government is preparing to launch the Rs 17 billion Sindh Wheat Growers Support Program on November 20, aimed at providing financial assistance to wheat farmers during the ongoing Rabi cultivation season.

Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar announced the initiative on Wednesday while chairing a meeting to review preparations for the program’s inauguration, farmer registration procedures and subsidy distribution arrangements.

The provincial government has earmarked Rs 17 billion for the initiative, which is expected to benefit approximately 550,000 farmers across Sindh through the Benazir Hari Card.

During the meeting, Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Zaman Narijo briefed participants on the registration of eligible farmers and preparations for the official launch ceremony.

Minister Mahar said the provincial government had finalized plans to introduce the subsidy program during the current Rabi season to provide financial support to wheat growers.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will formally inaugurate the distribution of subsidies at a ceremony scheduled for November 20 at the Chief Minister’s House in Karachi.

The event will be attended by Sindh Chief Minister, provincial cabinet members, members of the Sindh Assembly and senior PPP leaders.

The meeting also reviewed administrative arrangements for the launch and the process through which registered farmers will receive financial assistance under the Sindh Wheat Growers Support Program.