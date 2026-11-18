Salman Akram Raja Backs Bilawal’s Criticism, Says Pakistan’s Political System Has Collapsed

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja supported Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s criticism of the political system, saying the country’s governance structure had failed.

Raja said political progress was impossible without involving PTI and addressing the demands of its founder, Imran Khan.

He demanded Imran Khan’s transfer to a hospital, an independent medical examination and regular meetings in accordance with court orders.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja has expressed agreement with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s criticism of the country’s political system, saying the existing governance structure has effectively collapsed and cannot function without meaningful political engagement.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday, Raja said Bilawal had correctly identified serious shortcomings in the political system. He questioned the government’s ability to manage national affairs when, according to him, the prime minister was unable to exercise effective control over members of his own cabinet.

Raja maintained that the country’s political difficulties could not be resolved by excluding major political forces from decision-making. He described PTI as Pakistan’s largest political party and said any attempt to move forward without its participation would be unrealistic.

He further argued that negotiations aimed at resolving the political crisis would remain ineffective unless the demands of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan were taken into consideration.

Emphasising the need for political cooperation, Raja said protecting democracy, upholding the Constitution and safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights required a collective effort from all political parties, regardless of their differences.

He also urged political leaders to adopt a common position against what he described as political oppression, saying democratic rights could only be defended through a united approach.

The PTI secretary general separately raised concerns about Imran Khan’s health and medical treatment during his imprisonment at Adiala Jail.

Referring to a Supreme Court order dated August 18, 2026, Raja demanded that the former prime minister be transferred to a hospital for a comprehensive medical assessment in accordance with the court’s directions.

He called for the establishment of an independent and impartial medical board comprising qualified doctors to examine Imran Khan, conduct all necessary medical tests and provide an objective assessment of his health condition.

Raja also demanded that Imran Khan’s sisters be involved in the medical examination process to ensure transparency and address concerns surrounding his treatment.

Questioning the authorities’ apparent reluctance to arrange a hospital transfer, Raja argued that there should be no objection to an independent medical examination if the former prime minister was in satisfactory health.

He said a proper medical assessment would help establish the facts regarding Imran Khan’s condition and remove uncertainty about his health.

The PTI leader also criticised restrictions on meetings with the incarcerated former prime minister, insisting that regular access to visitors was a right that should not depend on decisions made at the government’s discretion.

Raja demanded the introduction of a permanent and clearly defined arrangement for meetings with Imran Khan, allowing him to receive visitors without repeated administrative obstacles.

He maintained that Imran Khan should be permitted to meet individuals of his own choosing and called on the relevant authorities to fully implement judicial orders concerning his medical treatment and visitation rights.