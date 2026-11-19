Ruswa Tere Ishk Main Teaser Released: Azaan Sami Khan, Aina Asif and Sidra Niazi Star in Upcoming Geo Drama

Geo Entertainment released the first teaser of its upcoming drama Ruswa Tere Ishk Main on November 18, 2026, featuring Azaan Sami Khan, Aina Asif and Sidra Niazi in leading roles.

Produced by Babbar Javaid under BJ Production, the drama is directed by Ali Farhan Anchan and written by Zahid Khan.

The drama explores love, emotional barriers and deeply held beliefs, with a supporting cast including Washma Fatima, Shahood Alvi, Nausheen Shah and several established television actors.

Geo Entertainment has officially unveiled the first teaser of its upcoming Pakistani drama serial Ruswa Tere Ishk Main, introducing a new television project starring Azaan Sami Khan, Aina Asif and Sidra Niazi. The teaser was released on November 18, 2026, through the network’s official Har Pal Geo YouTube channel, offering audiences their first glimpse of the drama’s central storyline.

The upcoming serial is produced by Babbar Javaid under the banner of BJ Production, with Ali Farhan Anchan serving as director and Zahid Khan credited as writer. The production brings together established television performers and emerging actors for a story centred on love, personal convictions and emotional conflict.

The first teaser presents a male character who has deliberately distanced himself from romantic relationships. Geo Entertainment’s official description introduces him as someone who has built emotional barriers around himself, accepted his beliefs and chosen to live without love.

This introduction suggests that the drama will explore the circumstances that lead a person to reject emotional attachment and the challenges that arise when love enters a life shaped by deeply held convictions. However, the network has not yet disclosed the complete storyline or confirmed how the principal characters are connected.

The teaser has already attracted considerable attention online. According to the figures displayed on Har Pal Geo’s YouTube channel on November 18, the promotional video had recorded 159,125 views and approximately 2,400 likes. The channel, which has 74.6 million subscribers, is one of the primary platforms used by Geo Entertainment to promote its television productions.

Azaan Sami Khan is among the most prominent names associated with Ruswa Tere Ishk Main. Known for his work as a singer, composer and actor, Azaan has developed a career spanning Pakistan’s music industry, film soundtracks and television dramas.

He is the son of renowned singer and composer Adnan Sami and Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar. Before establishing himself as a television performer, Azaan gained recognition for his musical compositions and contributions to Pakistani cinema.

His work includes music associated with Pakistani films such as Parey Hut Love and Superstar. He subsequently expanded his career into television acting, appearing in the drama Ishq-e-Laa alongside Sajal Aly and Yumna Zaidi.

Azaan later appeared in Main, a television drama featuring Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan. His transition from music to acting has made him a familiar face among Pakistani drama audiences, while his continuing involvement in musical projects has allowed him to maintain a presence in both industries.

Ruswa Tere Ishk Main marks another addition to his television acting career. The promotional description’s emphasis on a man who has closed himself off from love has generated interest in the type of character he will portray, although the production has not yet released a detailed character profile confirming the role’s background.

Aina Asif is another leading cast member in the upcoming Geo Entertainment serial. The young actress has become increasingly popular through her performances in Pakistani television dramas, particularly among younger viewers.

She gained widespread recognition through Mayi Ri, in which she portrayed Annie, a young girl dealing with the consequences of early marriage and family expectations. The drama attracted considerable attention for its treatment of child marriage and the pressures faced by young people.

Aina has also appeared in television productions including Baby Baji and Pinjra, establishing herself as a young performer capable of handling both family-oriented stories and emotionally demanding roles.

Her casting alongside Azaan Sami Khan introduces a new on-screen combination. The exact nature of their characters’ relationship in Ruswa Tere Ishk Main has not yet been officially revealed.

Sidra Niazi is also part of the drama’s principal cast. The actress has appeared in several Pakistani television productions and is known for portraying characters in family dramas and relationship-based stories.

Her previous television work includes Jhoom and Sukoon. With Azaan Sami Khan, Aina Asif and Sidra Niazi named prominently in the promotional material, the drama is expected to feature significant interactions among their characters, although the production has not confirmed whether the storyline involves a romantic triangle or another form of personal conflict.

The supporting cast includes Washma Fatima, Ahmed Randhawa, Nawal Pervaiz Malik, Ismat Zaidi, Salma Zafar, Shahood Alvi and Syeda Nausheen Shah.

Other performers announced for the serial are Saleena Sipra, Javed Jama, Akbar Islam, Noshaba Javed, Sohail Masood, Hassam Khan, Ameer Hayat, Haris Bin Imran, Hamza Arfat and Talia Jan.

The inclusion of experienced performers such as Ismat Zaidi, Salma Zafar and Shahood Alvi adds considerable television experience to the production. These actors have appeared in numerous Pakistani dramas and are widely recognised for their portrayals of family members and characters involved in complex domestic relationships.

Syeda Nausheen Shah is another established name in the cast. Known for her performances in dramas including Pani Jaisa Piyar and Rehaai, she has built a reputation for playing emotionally complex characters.

Washma Fatima, who has also gained recognition through Pakistani television, joins the production alongside other younger performers. The combination of senior and emerging actors indicates that the story may extend beyond the central relationship to include family dynamics and conflicts involving several generations.

The drama is being produced by Babbar Javaid, a Pakistani television producer associated with BJ Production. The production company is responsible for bringing the project to Geo Entertainment, with the network identifying Babbar Javaid as its producer in the official teaser credits.

Ali Farhan Anchan has been named as the director, while Zahid Khan is responsible for the screenplay. The collaboration brings together the creative and production teams behind a drama that is being promoted primarily through its emotional storyline.

The first promotional material does not reveal the complete narrative, but the official description places particular emphasis on the male protagonist’s rejection of love. Rather than introducing the drama through a conventional romantic premise, the teaser establishes a character whose personal beliefs have shaped his decision to avoid emotional relationships.

This premise leaves several questions unanswered, including why the character has developed such a strong resistance to love, whether his views are connected to past experiences and how the other leading characters will influence his decisions.

Geo Entertainment has not yet confirmed the drama’s premiere date, broadcast days or television time slot. The network is currently promoting Ruswa Tere Ishk Main as a coming-soon production, with further announcements expected to provide information about its television schedule.

The drama will air on Geo Entertainment, while promotional teasers and other official updates are being released through Har Pal Geo’s digital platforms.

The first teaser, titled “Ruswa Tere Ishk Main | Teaser 1 | Ft. Azaan Sami Khan, Aina Asif, Sidra Niazi | Har Pal Geo,” was published on November 18, 2026, marking the beginning of the serial’s official promotional campaign.

With its lead cast now confirmed and the first teaser available to viewers, Ruswa Tere Ishk Main joins Geo Entertainment’s lineup of upcoming Pakistani television dramas awaiting an official premiere announcement.