Rs 1,500 and Rs 100 Prize Bond Draw Results Announced for November 16, 2026

National Savings announced the winning numbers for the Rs1,500 and Rs100 prize bond draws held on Monday, November 16, 2026, in Hyderabad and Faisalabad.

Prize bond number 290479 secured the Rs3 million first prize in the Rs1,500 draw, while three other bondholders won Rs1 million each.

In the Rs100 prize bond draw, number 466105 won the Rs700,000 first prize, while three second-prize winners received Rs200,000 each.

The National Savings authorities announced the results of the Rs1,500 and Rs100 prize bond draws on Monday, November 16, 2026, with winning bondholders securing cash prizes ranging from Rs200,000 to Rs3 million.

The draws were conducted at National Savings centres in Hyderabad and Faisalabad, where the winning numbers for both denominations were announced.

According to the official results, prize bond number 290479 secured the first prize of Rs3 million in the Rs1,500 denomination draw.

Three additional bond numbers, 699105, 780676 and 839522, were selected for the second prize, with each winning bond entitled to Rs1 million.

The Rs1,500 prize bond draw attracted attention from investors and bondholders across Pakistan, as participants awaited the announcement of the winning numbers.

The complete list of first- and second-prize winning numbers for the Rs1,500 draw is provided below.

Prize category Winning bond number Prize amount First Prize 290479 Rs3,000,000 Second Prize 699105 Rs1,000,000 Second Prize 780676 Rs1,000,000 Second Prize 839522 Rs1,000,000

Meanwhile, the Rs100 prize bond draw was also conducted on Monday, with National Savings announcing the winning numbers for the denomination.

According to the results, bond number 466105 won the first prize of Rs700,000.

The second prize of Rs200,000 each was awarded to three winning bond numbers: 257675, 395796 and 788581.

The first- and second-prize results for the Rs100 denomination are listed below.

Prize category Winning bond number Prize amount First Prize 466105 Rs700,000 Second Prize 257675 Rs200,000 Second Prize 395796 Rs200,000 Second Prize 788581 Rs200,000

Prize bonds remain a popular savings instrument in Pakistan, allowing holders to participate in periodic draws while retaining the face value of their bonds.

The National Savings prize bond scheme operates under the supervision of the Central Directorate of National Savings, with draws conducted according to a predetermined schedule for different denominations.

Prize bondholders can check their numbers against the announced results to determine whether they have won a prize.

Winners are required to follow the prescribed National Savings procedures for claiming their prize money, including verification of the original winning bond and submission of the necessary identification documents.

Prize money is subject to applicable withholding tax under Pakistan’s tax regulations, with different rates applying to filers and non-filers.

The announced results cover the first and second prizes for both denominations. Bondholders seeking third-prize results can consult the complete draw lists issued through National Savings.