Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 309 Points as KSE-100 Index Closes at 178,182

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended Monday’s trading session in positive territory, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 309 points to close at 178,182.

The market opened strongly, with the index surging by as much as 1,560 points and crossing the 179,400-point mark during early trading.

The latest increase follows last week’s positive performance, when the KSE-100 Index gained 500 points to settle at 177,873.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the new trading week on a positive note on Monday, November 16, 2026, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 309 points to close at 178,182, despite surrendering most of its early gains during the session.

Trading began with strong buying momentum, pushing the benchmark index sharply higher during the opening hours as the market extended its upward movement from the previous week.

The KSE-100 Index initially surged by approximately 1,560 points, crossing the 179,400-point level and reflecting strong early demand for equities.

However, the market was unable to sustain the full extent of its opening rally, with the index gradually retreating from its intraday gains as the session progressed.

Despite the decline from earlier levels, the benchmark remained in positive territory and eventually settled at 178,182 points, representing an increase of 309 points compared with the previous closing level of 177,873.

The day’s performance reflected a notable difference between the strong opening rally and the more modest gains recorded at the close.

Based on the reported closing figures, the KSE-100 Index advanced by approximately 0.17% during Monday’s session.

The early surge of 1,560 points had indicated a potential increase of around 0.88% from the previous closing level before the market gave up much of its advance.

Monday’s positive closing also extended the gains recorded during the previous trading week.

Last week, the benchmark index had finished 500 points higher at 177,873, maintaining its position in positive territory ahead of the new trading week.

With the latest increase of 309 points, the index has gained a combined 809 points across the two reported periods.

The following table summarises the latest performance of the KSE-100 Index.

Trading period KSE-100 Index Change Monday, November 16, 2026 178,182 +309 points Previous week’s close 177,873 +500 points Previous weekly reference level 177,373 —

The index’s movement during Monday’s session demonstrated the volatility that can occur even when the market maintains an overall positive direction.

Although the opening rally carried the benchmark above 179,400 points, the eventual closing level was considerably lower, indicating that the early upward momentum weakened before the end of trading.

Nevertheless, the PSX managed to preserve a portion of its gains, allowing the benchmark to register another positive closing.

The KSE-100 Index remains the principal benchmark for measuring the performance of major listed companies on the Pakistan Stock Exchange, making its daily movements an important indicator of broader equity market trends.

Monday’s trading figures showed continued positive momentum following the previous week’s advance, although the available session report did not provide sector-wise performance, trading volumes or individual company contributions to the index’s movement.