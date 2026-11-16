Bushra Bibi Seeks Urgent Hospital Transfer Over Deteriorating Eyesight, Alleges Poor Conditions in Adiala Jail

Former first lady Bushra Bibi has approached the Islamabad High Court seeking immediate transfer to a specialised hospital, citing severe deterioration in her eyesight and the risk of permanent vision loss.

Her petition alleges unhygienic conditions at Adiala Jail, including infestations of rats, cockroaches and centipedes, and claims that seven small snakes were previously discovered in her cell.

Bushra Bibi’s lawyers have requested urgent eye surgery, access to specialist medical care and the submission of her complete medical records before the court.

Former first lady Bushra Bibi has filed a fresh petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking immediate transfer from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail to a specialised medical facility after alleging that her eyesight has deteriorated significantly and that delays in treatment could result in permanent blindness.

The petition, submitted through her legal representatives Barrister Salman Safdar and Latif Khosa, raises serious concerns about her health, access to specialist medical treatment and the sanitary conditions of the prison accommodation where she is being held.

According to the application, Bushra Bibi is suffering from advanced cataracts in both eyes and requires urgent medical attention, including surgery recommended by doctors.

Her lawyers have requested judicial intervention to ensure that she receives appropriate treatment at a hospital equipped to manage her condition.

The latest legal action follows a meeting between Bushra Bibi and her lawyers at Adiala Jail on November 11, 2026, during which she reportedly informed them about her worsening eyesight, persistent pain and the conditions of her confinement.

The petition states that her vision has deteriorated to such an extent that she can no longer clearly identify people or objects around her.

According to the application, even while wearing prescription glasses, Bushra Bibi can only make out blurred or indistinct figures when people stand directly in front of her.

Her lawyers maintain that the condition has significantly affected her ability to carry out normal daily activities and requires immediate examination and treatment by an ophthalmologist.

The petition further states that doctors diagnosed mature cataracts in both eyes and had reportedly recommended surgery for November 15.

However, it alleges that despite repeatedly informing prison authorities about severe eye pain and declining vision, her examination by an eye specialist was delayed by approximately seven to eight days.

The application also refers to medical advice concerning the potential complications of eye surgery, claiming that doctors warned an infection following the procedure could lead to complete and permanent loss of vision.

Bushra Bibi’s legal representatives argue that the seriousness of her condition makes access to appropriate medical facilities essential, particularly because of the need for specialist supervision and proper postoperative care.

The petition states that she continues to experience persistent eye pain and has been taking painkillers daily to manage the discomfort.

Concerns have also been raised about the medical arrangements available inside Adiala Jail.

According to the application, the doctor assigned to the prison is a gynaecologist rather than an ophthalmologist, raising questions about the availability of specialist care for her eye condition.

Her lawyers have therefore requested that the court direct the relevant authorities to arrange treatment at a specialised hospital instead of relying solely on the medical facilities currently available within the prison.

Apart from the medical concerns, the petition contains allegations about the sanitary conditions of Bushra Bibi’s accommodation at Adiala Jail.

According to the application, she is being kept in a large hall-like room where inadequate sanitation has resulted in the presence of insects and other pests.

The petition alleges that rats, cockroaches and centipedes regularly enter her cell, creating an unhygienic environment and exposing her to additional health risks.

It further claims that insect bites have caused irritation and rashes on her skin, adding to the physical discomfort she is already experiencing because of her medical condition.

One of the more serious allegations concerns the reported discovery of snakes inside her prison accommodation.

The application states that seven small snakes had previously been found in her cell and were subsequently killed and removed by a jail official.

Her lawyers have cited these incidents as evidence of what they describe as unsafe and unsuitable living conditions for a prisoner requiring medical attention.

The allegations regarding sanitation, insects and snakes have been presented in the court petition. An independent inspection or official confirmation of these specific claims was not included in the reported account.

The petition asks the Islamabad High Court to summon Bushra Bibi’s complete medical record from the relevant prison authorities to assess her condition and determine whether adequate treatment has been provided.

Her legal team has also requested directions requiring the jail administration to ensure access to all necessary medical facilities during her detention.

The central request, however, is for an immediate transfer to a specialised hospital where she can undergo the recommended eye surgery and receive further treatment under the supervision of qualified specialists.

The fresh application comes days after the Islamabad High Court issued directions concerning legal access to Bushra Bibi and her husband, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

On November 10, the court directed Adiala Jail authorities to arrange a meeting between the couple and their lawyers.

Bushra Bibi’s subsequent meeting with her legal representatives on November 11 reportedly provided the basis for the latest petition, during which she described her health concerns and prison conditions.

The former first lady is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

An accountability court sentenced her in January 2025, while Imran Khan was also convicted in the same case.

Bushra Bibi has challenged her conviction before the Islamabad High Court, where her appeal remains part of the ongoing legal proceedings.

The latest petition is separate from her challenge to the conviction and focuses specifically on her medical condition, prison facilities and access to appropriate healthcare.

Her lawyers have urged the court to take immediate notice of the reported deterioration in her eyesight and issue directions for treatment before further complications arise.

The petition also seeks judicial oversight of the medical arrangements provided to her in custody, including the availability of specialist doctors and access to appropriate treatment facilities.

The reported account does not include a response from Adiala Jail authorities regarding the allegations of delayed medical care, poor sanitation or the presence of pests and snakes in her accommodation.