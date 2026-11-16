Putin, Xi and Trump to Meet in China as Kremlin Predicts Major Impact on Global Affairs

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold a historic three-way meeting in China on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

The talks will take place at Xi Jinping’s official residence during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

The Kremlin says the meeting could significantly influence international relations, drawing on the three countries’ historical cooperation during World War II and the establishment of the United Nations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump are preparing to hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting in China later this week, with the Kremlin predicting that the talks could have far-reaching consequences for international relations and the future direction of global diplomacy.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 19, 2026, alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit being hosted by China in Shenzhen.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Monday, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed that the three leaders would meet at the official residence of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The gathering will bring together the leaders of three of the world’s most influential powers at a time when international relations are shaped by geopolitical tensions, economic competition and growing concerns over global security.

According to Ushakov, the meeting represents a significant diplomatic development because it will be the first gathering of its kind involving Putin, Xi and Trump.

He emphasised that both the political importance and historical symbolism of the talks should not be underestimated, describing the planned discussions as an opportunity to strengthen dialogue among the three countries.

The Kremlin official explained that the meeting would be organised around the historical cooperation between the United States, Russia’s Soviet predecessor and China during the Second World War.

He said the leaders intended to draw inspiration from the cooperation that existed among the three countries during that period, particularly their shared role in shaping the international order that emerged after the war.

The establishment of the United Nations in 1945 will also serve as an important historical reference for the discussions, reflecting the contribution of the three countries to the development of international institutions and multilateral diplomacy.

Ushakov said the participating governments had agreed to approach the meeting in a spirit of mutual understanding, focusing on the constructive aspects of their historical relationships.

He described the wartime alliance and cooperation in establishing the United Nations as important foundations for a meaningful exchange of views among the three leaders.

According to the Kremlin, all three sides have expressed readiness to engage in substantive discussions aimed at addressing broader international developments.

Ushakov said Moscow expected the meeting to produce discussions capable of influencing the international situation as a whole, although specific policy agreements or outcomes have not yet been announced.

The planned gathering is particularly notable because relations among Washington, Moscow and Beijing have been complicated by competing strategic interests and differences over major international issues.

The United States and China remain central players in global trade, technology and economic policy, while Russia continues to play a significant role in international security and geopolitical developments.

A direct meeting involving all three presidents would therefore provide an opportunity for high-level dialogue on matters affecting the wider international community.

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of China’s hosting of the APEC summit, which brings together economies from across the Asia-Pacific region to discuss economic cooperation, trade and regional development.

The presence of Trump, Putin and Xi at the same diplomatic gathering is expected to attract considerable international attention, particularly because of the potential implications for relations among the three powers.

The Kremlin has presented the meeting as an opportunity to revive elements of historical cooperation rather than focusing exclusively on existing political differences.

While Moscow has expressed confidence that the discussions could have a substantial global impact, the precise agenda and any potential agreements between the three leaders have not been publicly detailed.