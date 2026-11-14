Gold Price in Pakistan Falls to Rs410,936 Per Tola as Global Rates Decline

Gold prices in Pakistan declined by Rs700 per tola on Saturday, November 14, 2026, bringing the new rate to Rs 410,936.

The price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs600 to Rs352,311, while international gold prices fell by $7 to $3,884 per ounce.

Silver also recorded a significant decline, falling by Rs124 to Rs5,343 per tola, as precious metal prices remained under pressure.

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their downward trend on Saturday, November 14, 2026, as the domestic bullion market recorded another decline following a reduction in international precious metal prices.

According to the latest rates issued by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs700 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs410,936 compared with Rs411,636 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also declined by Rs600, settling at Rs352,311 in the local market.

The latest reduction follows a much larger decline recorded on Friday, November 13, when gold prices fell by Rs4,900 per tola to Rs411,636.

With Saturday’s adjustment, gold has become cheaper by a combined Rs5,600 per tola over two consecutive trading sessions. Before Friday’s reduction, the price stood at Rs416,536 per tola.

The decline in Pakistan’s gold market coincided with a decrease in international bullion prices. Gold fell by $7 per ounce in the global market, bringing the reported international rate to $3,884 per ounce.

Changes in international gold prices are an important factor influencing domestic bullion rates, alongside movements in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and local market conditions.

Pakistan relies heavily on international pricing benchmarks for determining domestic gold rates. As a result, fluctuations in global bullion markets can influence the prices paid by local buyers, investors and jewellery traders.

The latest price adjustment may provide some relief to consumers planning to purchase gold jewellery, particularly ahead of weddings and other family celebrations. However, the actual retail cost of jewellery can be higher than the quoted bullion rate because of making charges, design costs and other expenses.

Gold remains an important investment and savings option for many Pakistani households, with buyers often purchasing the precious metal to preserve wealth during periods of economic uncertainty and inflation.

The recent decline may also attract attention from investors monitoring short-term price movements, although future rates will depend on international market developments and domestic currency conditions.

Silver prices also moved lower on Saturday, reflecting weakness across the precious metals market.

According to the latest figures, the price of silver decreased by Rs124 per tola, reaching Rs5,343 compared with Rs5,467 in the previous session.

The following table shows the latest changes in gold and silver prices in Pakistan on November 14, 2026.

Precious metal Previous price Latest price Change Gold (24K), per tola Rs411,636 Rs410,936 −Rs700 Gold (24K), 10 grams Rs352,911 Rs352,311 −Rs600 Silver, per tola Rs5,467 Rs5,343 −Rs124 International gold, per ounce $3,891 $3,884 −$7

The domestic gold market has now recorded declines on two consecutive days, with Friday accounting for the larger share of the overall reduction.

Despite the latest decrease, gold continues to trade at elevated prices in Pakistan, making even relatively small daily fluctuations significant for jewellery buyers and investors dealing in larger quantities.

The rates quoted by the Sarafa Association serve as a benchmark for the country’s bullion market, although prices at individual jewellery shops may vary depending on purity, making charges and local trading conditions.