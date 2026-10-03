Punjab University to inaugurate human-centred AI lab on October 7

The laboratory will support joint research and academic activities between Pakistan and Türkiye.

A senior Turkish delegation, including TIKA Vice President Ali Ercan, will attend the inauguration.

Cooperation with Yildiz Technical University includes five-year targets for research publications, funded projects and postgraduate research.

Punjab University will inaugurate its Human-Centred Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Faculty of Computing and Information Technology on October 7, creating a platform for research and academic collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye.

Established in collaboration with Türkiye’s TIKA, the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and Punjab University, the laboratory will offer modern computing and server facilities for researchers, teachers and students from both countries.

A high-level Turkish delegation will attend the opening ceremony. TIKA Vice President Ali Ercan, Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mahmood Saleem and other officials are also expected to be present.

The initiative is supported by an agreement between Punjab University and Türkiye’s Yildiz Technical University to strengthen academic and research cooperation in human-centred artificial intelligence.

Under the agreement, the universities will pursue joint research projects, student and faculty exchanges, postgraduate research and the sharing of academic resources.

Over the next five years, they aim to produce more than 10 joint research papers, undertake at least five jointly funded projects and support more than 20 MPhil and PhD research papers.

Yildiz Technical University will share educational material, research resources and teaching experience in human-centred AI. It will also help prepare Punjab University faculty members to teach relevant artificial intelligence courses.

The inauguration programme will begin with the arrival of distinguished guests, followed by refreshments from noon to 12.20pm. The formal ceremony will open with a recitation of the Holy Quran, with the pro vice chancellor scheduled to deliver the welcome address at 12.30pm.

Participants will receive a briefing on the laboratory’s establishment, previous activities and future plans.

The ceremony will end with the presentation of commemorative gifts to the Turkish delegation and a group photograph before the delegation’s departure.