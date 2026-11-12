Punjab Revenue Authority Collects Over Rs 33 Billion in October, Records 30% Revenue Growth

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collected more than Rs 33 billion in October, compared with Rs 26 billion during the same month last year.

Revenue collection during the current fiscal year has increased by 30% compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

PRA has ordered stricter monitoring of 16 sectors and expanded enforcement against fake receipts and tax irregularities.

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has reported a significant increase in tax revenue, collecting more than Rs33 billion in October 2026, compared with Rs26 billion in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal year.

The latest figures reflect an increase of more than Rs7 billion in monthly revenue, representing growth of approximately 27% over the same period last year. The authority’s overall revenue collection during the current fiscal year has also risen by 30% compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The revenue performance was reviewed during a high-level meeting chaired by PRA Chairman Moazzam Iqbal Sipra, where officials assessed monthly collection targets, taxpayer registration and the effectiveness of tax enforcement measures across Punjab.

During the meeting, participants examined sector-wise revenue collection, the number of registered taxpayers and businesses, and the performance of officers responsible for achieving collection targets.

Chairman Sipra directed officials to conduct a detailed examination of tax collection records covering 16 sectors, with particular emphasis on identifying discrepancies between reported transactions and actual tax payments.

He instructed the relevant departments to closely analyze information collected through the Electronic Invoice Monitoring System (EIMS) and compare it with banking transaction records to identify potential irregularities.

The chairman emphasized that digital monitoring systems must be used effectively to detect taxpayers and businesses involved in manipulating tax returns or concealing taxable transactions.

According to Sipra, strengthening technology-based monitoring is essential for improving tax compliance, preventing revenue losses and ensuring greater transparency in Punjab’s taxation system.

The PRA chairman also directed the Large Taxpayer Commissionerate to immediately begin preparations for establishing additional sectors to improve revenue monitoring and strengthen tax collection mechanisms.

The proposed expansion is intended to enhance the authority’s ability to supervise taxable business activities and identify areas where revenue collection can be improved.

In addition to reviewing collection performance, the meeting addressed the growing need for stronger enforcement against fraudulent tax practices, particularly the issuance and use of fake receipts.

Sipra announced that enforcement operations targeting businesses and individuals involved in issuing or using fraudulent receipts would be expanded throughout Punjab.

He warned that businesses collecting taxes from customers but failing to deposit those amounts with the government would face legal consequences.

The PRA chairman stressed that the misappropriation of taxes paid by the public constitutes a punishable offence under the law, adding that strict action would be taken against individuals and businesses found involved in such practices.