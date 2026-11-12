CNY to PKR Today: Chinese Yuan Rate in Pakistan on November 11, 2026

The Chinese yuan is quoted at Rs 38.55 for buying and Rs 38.90 for selling.

The CNY to PKR exchange rate is important for trade between Pakistan and China.

Pakistani importers and businesses monitor yuan movements when making international payments.

The Chinese yuan (CNY), also known as the renminbi, was quoted at Rs 38.55 for buying and Rs 38.90 for selling against the Pakistani rupee in the open currency market on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

The Chinese yuan to PKR exchange rate is particularly important because China is one of Pakistan’s major trading partners and a significant source of imported machinery, electronics, industrial equipment and consumer products.

At the reported buying rate, 100 Chinese yuan would convert to approximately Rs 3,855, while 1,000 yuan would be equivalent to Rs 38,550.

Chinese Yuan PKR at Buying Rate PKR at Selling Rate 1 CNY 38.55 38.90 10 CNY 385.50 389 100 CNY 3,855 3,890 500 CNY 19,275 19,450 1,000 CNY 38,550 38,900

The yuan’s exchange rate can affect Pakistani businesses purchasing products from Chinese manufacturers, particularly when commercial transactions are settled directly in Chinese currency.

The currency is also relevant to bilateral investment, infrastructure projects and other economic activities involving Pakistan and China.

Changes in the CNY to PKR rate are influenced by the value of the Pakistani rupee, economic developments in China and international currency market conditions.

Business payments may use bank-specific exchange rates that differ from open-market quotations.