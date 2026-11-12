BHD to PKR Today: Bahraini Dinar Rate in Pakistan on November 11, 2026

The Bahraini dinar is quoted at Rs 735.27 for buying and Rs 748.27 for selling.

The dinar is one of the world’s highest-valued currencies per unit.

The BHD to PKR rate is important for Pakistani workers and families receiving remittances from Bahrain.

The Bahraini dinar (BHD) was quoted at Rs 735.27 for buying and Rs 748.27 for selling against the Pakistani rupee in the open currency market on November 11, 2026.

The Bahraini dinar to PKR exchange rate is particularly relevant to Pakistanis working in Bahrain and families receiving financial support from relatives employed in the Gulf country.

At the reported buying rate, 100 Bahraini dinars would convert to approximately Rs 73,527, while 1,000 dinars would be equivalent to Rs 735,270.

Bahraini Dinar PKR at Buying Rate PKR at Selling Rate 1 BHD 735.27 748.27 10 BHD 7,352.70 7,482.70 100 BHD 73,527 74,827 500 BHD 367,635 374,135 1,000 BHD 735,270 748,270

Bahrain provides employment opportunities for Pakistani professionals and workers in banking, construction, hospitality, transportation and other service industries.

The dinar’s high exchange value makes it important for overseas workers to monitor currency movements when sending salaries and savings to Pakistan.

The Bahraini dinar is pegged to the US dollar, meaning changes in the dollar’s value against the Pakistani rupee can influence the BHD to PKR rate.

Actual buying and selling quotations may vary depending on the exchange provider and transaction method.