Punjab Launches Special Inspection Campaign to Improve Workplace Safety Across Province

Punjab Labour Department has launched a province-wide inspection campaign to identify workplace safety risks in industrial and commercial establishments.

A total of 42,858 occupational safety and health inspections have been conducted since June 2025, resulting in thousands of warnings and legal actions.

Authorities have filed 7,967 cases over safety violations, with fines totalling Rs1.8 million imposed so far.

The Punjab Labour Department has launched a special inspection campaign across the province to strengthen workplace safety and protect workers from occupational hazards. Under the initiative, labour inspection teams will conduct daily visits to industrial and commercial establishments to identify potential risks and ensure compliance with workplace safety regulations.

According to a spokesperson for the Labour Department, the campaign is being carried out under the supervision of Provincial Labour Minister Mansha Ullah Butt as part of the government’s efforts to enforce the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act.

The department has conducted 42,858 occupational safety and health inspections across Punjab since June 2025, focusing on identifying unsafe working conditions and ensuring that employers provide adequate protection to their workers.

During these inspections, authorities issued 22,547 warnings and notices to industrial establishments for failing to meet required safety standards. Following the inspections, 9,194 establishments addressed the identified deficiencies and implemented the necessary corrective measures.

The department has also initiated legal proceedings against establishments found violating occupational safety regulations. A total of 7,967 cases have been filed in courts under the OSH Act.

Of these cases, 1,193 have been decided, with courts imposing fines amounting to Rs1.8 million on establishments found responsible for violations.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Labour Secretary has directed concerned officials to ensure priority follow-up of pending cases to strengthen enforcement and prevent unnecessary delays in legal proceedings.

The ongoing campaign includes regular inspections of workplaces across the province, with particular attention to identifying safety hazards, addressing violations and ensuring that industrial and commercial establishments comply with occupational health and safety requirements.