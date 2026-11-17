Punjab Dhee Rani Programme 2026: How to Apply for Rs 200,000 Wedding Assistance Through ATM Card

The Punjab government has relaunched the Dhee Rani Programme, offering Rs 200,000 in financial assistance to eligible brides through ATM cards.

A total of 5,000 deserving couples are expected to benefit from government-sponsored mass wedding ceremonies during the 2026-27 financial year.

Unmarried women aged 18 to 40 with Punjab domicile can apply online, with priority given to orphans, women with disabilities and financially disadvantaged families.

The Punjab government has resumed its Dhee Rani Programme to support the marriages of daughters from low-income and deserving families, providing financial assistance of Rs200,000 to eligible brides along with fully funded wedding ceremonies.

Under the initiative, the provincial government will arrange mass weddings and cover the associated ceremony expenses, reducing the financial burden on families who cannot afford traditional marriage arrangements.

According to the Punjab Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department, the latest phase of mass wedding ceremonies began on November 12, 2026. The government plans to facilitate the marriages of another 5,000 deserving couples during the financial year 2026-27.

Each selected bride will receive Rs200,000 as a wedding gift, commonly known as Salami, through an ATM card distributed as part of the government-organised marriage ceremony.

The programme particularly focuses on supporting orphan girls, women with disabilities, daughters of persons with disabilities and women belonging to families facing severe financial difficulties.

To qualify for the Dhee Rani Programme, the bride must be between 18 and 40 years old and possess a valid domicile of Punjab. She must also be unmarried and have a confirmed marriage proposal before submitting her application.

Participation in a government-arranged mass wedding ceremony is mandatory. Applicants must provide an affidavit confirming the bride’s unmarried status and her willingness to participate in the ceremony.

Applications may be submitted by the bride herself or on her behalf by her father, mother or legal guardian.

The Rs200,000 assistance is exclusively available to brides selected for government-organised mass weddings. Families planning private marriage ceremonies will not qualify for the financial grant under this programme.

Eligible applicants can register through the official Dhee Rani Programme website at https://cmp.punjab.gov.pk/.

To begin the online application process, applicants must visit the portal and create an account using their name, Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) number, district and mobile phone number.

After registration, they can log in to complete the application form, providing the bride’s personal information, marriage details and other particulars required by the department.

Applicants must also upload the necessary supporting documents, including identity records, Punjab domicile and any additional documents required to establish eligibility.

Once the form has been completed, applicants should carefully review the information before submitting it for consideration.

The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Department will examine applications and conduct the necessary verification to determine whether candidates meet the programme’s requirements.

Where the number of eligible applicants exceeds the available places, beneficiaries will be selected through an electronic balloting system to determine the final list of participants.

Successful applicants will receive SMS notifications containing information about their selection, wedding ceremony dates and related arrangements.

The government will organise the mass wedding ceremonies for selected couples and distribute ATM cards carrying the Rs200,000 financial assistance to eligible brides during the events.