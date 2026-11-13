PTI Moves Federal Constitutional Court Against Governor’s Rule and Emergency in KP

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has approached the Federal Constitutional Court to challenge proceedings concerning governor’s rule and emergency measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The petition seeks a review of the court’s November 5, 2026, order and requests that PTI representatives be included in the proceedings.

The party has also sought relief for the chief minister and provincial assembly speaker in cases challenging the proposed constitutional measures.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) over the issue of governor’s rule and the imposition of an emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seeking judicial intervention in proceedings concerning the province’s constitutional affairs.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan filed a petition requesting a review of the court’s November 5, 2026, order, which was issued in connection with constitutional petitions submitted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The application argues that the earlier order affected constitutional cases already pending before the Peshawar High Court, raising concerns about the handling of proceedings involving the provincial government.

Barrister Gohar has requested that he and other applicants be formally included as parties in the case and granted an opportunity to present their arguments before the Federal Constitutional Court.

According to the petition, the applicants should be allowed to explain their position on the constitutional questions surrounding governor’s rule and emergency provisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The petition also seeks relief concerning the detention of the provincial chief minister and assembly speaker, requesting their release through the legal proceedings challenging the emergency and governor’s rule measures.

PTI maintains that the constitutional petitions require proper consideration and that the affected parties should be given an opportunity to present their arguments before the court.

The application places the November 5 order under review and seeks further judicial consideration of the constitutional disputes involving the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.