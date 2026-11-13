Imran Khan’s Sisters Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan Released from Kot Lakhpat Jail

Imran Khan’s sisters Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan have been released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore following the receipt of official release orders.

Their third sister, Aleema Khan, remains in custody as prison authorities have not yet received instructions for her release.

The three sisters were detained in September 2026 under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, with their detention orders subsequently challenged in the Lahore High Court.

Two sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan, have been released from Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore after spending nearly two months in detention.

According to prison officials, the jail administration received formal release orders for both women, following which the necessary procedures were completed and they were allowed to leave the prison.

However, Imran Khan’s third sister, Aleema Khan, remains in custody because the prison administration has not yet received her release orders.

The three sisters were detained in September 2026 under Section 3 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance, 1960, which allows authorities to order preventive detention when they believe an individual’s activities could threaten public peace and security.

Aleema Khan was initially taken into custody on September 20, while Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan were detained the following day, September 21.

According to detention orders issued by the Lahore deputy commissioner, the authorities accused the sisters of participating in activities aimed at mobilising PTI supporters and creating potential disturbances to public order.

The administration also alleged that they had been involved in activities connected to the May 9, 2023 protests and had encouraged party workers through social media platforms and public gatherings.

These allegations formed part of the authorities’ justification for placing the women under preventive detention. However, the allegations were disputed through legal proceedings.

The detention orders were challenged before the Lahore High Court (LHC), where the petitioners’ legal representatives argued that the arrests were unlawful and lacked sufficient grounds.

During the proceedings, the petitioners’ counsel questioned the legal basis of the detention orders, maintaining that the authorities had failed to provide specific reasons justifying the continued confinement of the three women.

In October, the Punjab government extended the detention period of Imran Khan’s sisters, including Aleema Khan, by an additional 30 days.

The extension was disclosed in a report submitted to the Lahore High Court as part of the ongoing legal proceedings concerning their detention.

Following the latest development, Noreen Niazi and Uzma Khan have been released, while Aleema Khan continues to remain at Kot Lakhpat Jail pending the issuance and receipt of her release orders.