PPP Aims to Rebuild Political Strength in Punjab, Says Faryal Talpur

PPP leader Faryal Talpur says the party is committed to restoring its political influence in Punjab ahead of upcoming elections.

Party officials have been instructed to identify potential election candidates and explore alliances with smaller political groups.

Talpur reiterates the PPP’s commitment to constitutional procedures regarding new provinces and highlights development initiatives in Sindh.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur has reaffirmed her party’s determination to regain its political standing in Punjab, describing the PPP as the country’s only truly federal political party and welcoming democratic forces interested in joining its ranks.

Speaking during her visit to Lahore on Thursday, Talpur said the PPP was working to strengthen its organisational structure across Punjab and reconnect with party workers ahead of future local government and general elections.

During her visit, she held several meetings with party office-bearers, workers and political delegations at the People’s Secretariat in Model Town, Lahore, where discussions focused on organisational development, electoral preparations and expanding the party’s political presence.

Talpur instructed PPP divisional presidents to begin identifying suitable candidates for upcoming elections and submit detailed reports assessing political developments and organisational conditions in their respective districts.

She also directed party officials to examine opportunities for electoral cooperation with smaller political parties and local organisations to strengthen the PPP’s position at the constituency level.

As part of her political engagements, Talpur met party representatives from Nankana Sahib, along with political and social personalities, journalists and field reporters based in Lahore.

Several political and social figures from Lahore and other districts of Punjab announced their decision to join the PPP during the meetings.

The new members expressed confidence in the political leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and the manifesto presented by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Talpur welcomed them into the party and encouraged their participation in its political activities.

During an informal conversation with journalists, Talpur explained that her primary objective in visiting Punjab was to engage with newly established party organisations and meet grassroots workers.

She emphasised that strengthening communication between the party leadership and its workers was an important part of rebuilding the PPP’s political influence in the province.

Responding to questions about proposals for creating new provinces in Pakistan, Talpur said the PPP supported the supremacy of the Constitution and believed that any such initiative must follow the country’s established constitutional and legal framework.

She clarified that no formal constitutional proposal or draft concerning the establishment of additional provinces had been presented to her so far.

Commenting on development in Sindh, Talpur rejected comparisons between Sindh and Punjab, arguing that the two provinces should be assessed according to their respective circumstances and development priorities.

She invited critics to visit Tharparkar to observe development initiatives undertaken in the region and said infrastructure and public development projects were also visible in Karachi and other parts of Sindh.

When asked about Punjab being governed by a female chief minister, Talpur welcomed the development and said she did not consider herself to be in competition with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Her remarks came as the PPP continued efforts to reorganise its political network in Punjab, with the party leadership focusing on candidate selection, local alliances and expanding its support among political workers and communities across the province.