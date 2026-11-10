PSX Surges Over 3,300 Points as Trump’s Iran Remarks Spark Strong Buying

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s KSE-100 index jumped more than 3,300 points in early trading on Tuesday.

Buying intensified after US President Donald Trump signalled that further military action against Iran was not immediately necessary.

Falling global oil prices and gains across Asian markets supported investor confidence.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp rally on Tuesday as investors stepped up buying across major sectors following encouraging signals from Washington regarding the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The benchmark KSE-100 index surged more than 3,300 points during the opening hours of trading, reflecting renewed investor confidence amid expectations of easing geopolitical tensions and declining international oil prices.

At approximately 10:07 am, the index stood at 177,230.29 points, registering a gain of 3,343.29 points, or 1.89%, compared with its previous closing level.

The rally followed remarks by US President Donald Trump, who indicated that additional American military action against Iran was not necessary “at this point.” His comments raised hopes of a possible diplomatic breakthrough and helped improve sentiment across international financial markets.

Buying activity was widespread at the PSX, with investors showing strong interest in automobile assemblers, cement manufacturers, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, oil marketing companies and power generation firms.

Several heavyweight stocks contributed to the market’s upward movement, including Mari Energies (MARI), Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDC), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Hub Power Company (HUBCO).

Major banking stocks also traded positively, including Habib Bank Limited (HBL), MCB Bank, Meezan Bank (MEBL) and United Bank Limited (UBL).

Tuesday’s gains followed a strong performance during the previous trading week, when the KSE-100 index advanced by 7,477.44 points, representing an increase of approximately 4.5%.

The benchmark closed that week at 173,886.69 points, recording its strongest weekly advance in nearly six months.

The improvement in Pakistan’s equity market coincided with a broader recovery across Asian stock exchanges, where investors responded positively to the possibility of reduced military confrontation between the United States and Iran.

Global oil prices also declined following Trump’s indication that Washington would refrain from launching additional strikes for the time being.

Brent crude futures were trading near their lowest levels since early September, remaining comfortably below $100 per barrel as market participants assessed the possibility of renewed negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Lower crude oil prices provided relief to investors concerned about inflation, particularly in energy-importing economies such as Pakistan, where fluctuations in international petroleum prices can significantly affect import costs, inflation and broader economic conditions.

The US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which began at the end of February, has disrupted global energy markets and intensified inflationary pressures. Rising energy costs have also prompted several major central banks to increase interest rates in recent months.

Nick Twidale, chief market strategist at ATFX Global, said the latest developments had strengthened hopes that the conflict could be approaching a turning point.

However, he cautioned that considerable differences remained between initial diplomatic progress and achieving a durable peace agreement.

The decline in oil prices also helped international equity markets recover from recent losses, while investors continued to assess political developments in the United States following the Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the midterm elections.

The election outcome has raised concerns among some investors that potential regulatory changes could affect technology companies and the sustainability of the artificial intelligence-driven investment boom.

Despite these uncertainties, Wall Street recorded substantial gains on Monday, with the S&P 500 rising 2.35%, its strongest single-day performance since April.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite also advanced 2.7%, recording its biggest daily increase in more than four months.

Investors are now awaiting upcoming US inflation figures, which could influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decisions.

Corporate earnings announcements from major technology companies, including CoreWeave, are also expected to attract attention this week as investors evaluate the financial sustainability of large-scale spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

CoreWeave’s results are being closely watched as an indicator of investor sentiment toward the rapidly expanding AI industry, particularly amid concerns about rising infrastructure costs and the returns generated by substantial capital investment.