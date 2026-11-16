PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls for Stronger Trade, Connectivity and Economic Integration Among ECO Countries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states to transform regional cooperation commitments into practical initiatives that deliver economic benefits.

Pakistan welcomed the Islamabad Communiqué and the Strategic Goals of Economic Cooperation 2026–2035, while reaffirming its commitment to expanding trade, investment, transport and energy connectivity.

The prime minister highlighted the strategic importance of Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar ports and invited ECO countries to participate in Lahore’s celebrations as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday called for stronger economic cooperation among Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries, emphasising that regional commitments must be translated into practical projects capable of expanding trade, improving connectivity and delivering meaningful benefits to people across the region.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with foreign ministers and heads of delegations from ECO member states in Islamabad, where the visiting dignitaries had gathered for the 30th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers.

Welcoming the delegates, Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening regional partnerships and advancing the organisation’s objectives of economic development, connectivity and integration among its member countries.

He said the ECO provided an important platform for promoting cooperation among countries with shared economic interests and considerable potential for expanding trade, investment and infrastructure development.

The prime minister welcomed the adoption of the Islamabad Communiqué and the Strategic Goals of Economic Cooperation 2026–2035, describing both developments as significant steps towards strengthening the organisation’s institutional framework and establishing long-term regional priorities.

The newly adopted strategic goals are intended to guide economic cooperation over the coming decade, providing a framework for member countries to pursue closer integration and coordinated development initiatives.

Pakistan currently holds the ECO chairmanship for 2026–2027 under the theme “Reviving Regionalism for a Resilient ECO”, reflecting Islamabad’s emphasis on revitalising regional cooperation and strengthening the organisation’s ability to respond to emerging economic challenges.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed that the effectiveness of regional cooperation would ultimately depend on implementing agreed policies and converting shared objectives into measurable economic progress.

He urged member states to focus on result-oriented initiatives rather than limiting regional engagement to declarations and policy commitments.

Identifying key areas for cooperation, the prime minister called for greater collaboration in trade and investment, transport infrastructure, transit connectivity, energy, information and communication technology, and sustainable development.

He emphasised that improved transport networks and more efficient cross-border trade arrangements could help ECO countries expand commercial activities and strengthen their access to regional and international markets.

The prime minister also highlighted the importance of implementing existing ECO agreements, noting that stronger institutional coordination would be essential for accelerating economic integration and achieving the organisation’s long-term objectives.

He called for more effective mechanisms to ensure that regional commitments are implemented and that cooperation among member countries produces practical outcomes.

Referring to Pakistan’s geographical position, Shehbaz Sharif said the country could play an important role in connecting different parts of the ECO region through modern transport and logistics infrastructure.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to developing road, railway and multimodal transport corridors aimed at improving the movement of goods, strengthening transit trade and facilitating regional economic activity.

The prime minister particularly highlighted the commercial and strategic importance of Pakistan’s major seaports, including Karachi Port, Port Qasim and Gwadar Port.

He said these facilities offered considerable opportunities for improving access to regional and international markets, particularly for landlocked ECO member states that depend on transit routes through neighbouring countries for overseas trade.

Greater utilisation of Pakistan’s port infrastructure, supported by improved road and railway connections, could help strengthen trade links between ECO countries and international markets.

The prime minister also addressed regional peace and security, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

He emphasised that regional stability remained essential for economic development and called for collective efforts to address challenges that could undermine peace, cooperation and prosperity across the ECO region.

Shehbaz Sharif maintained that stronger diplomatic engagement and peaceful dispute resolution would help create conditions conducive to trade, investment and long-term development.

During the meeting, the prime minister also highlighted opportunities for cooperation in tourism and cultural exchanges among ECO countries.

He invited member states to participate in celebrations marking Lahore’s designation as the ECO Tourism Capital for 2027.

The designation provides an opportunity to promote Lahore’s historical landmarks, cultural heritage and tourism potential while encouraging greater interaction among people from ECO member countries.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination to work closely with all ECO member states and the organisation’s Secretariat throughout its 2026–2027 chairmanship.

He emphasised the importance of sustained cooperation, stronger institutional engagement and effective implementation of regional agreements to advance the organisation’s economic and development priorities.