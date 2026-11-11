PM Shehbaz Meets World Leaders at COP31 in Türkiye, Pushes Climate Justice and Clean Energy Agenda

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met several international leaders at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, including senior representatives from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Palestine and Syria.

Pakistan is highlighting climate justice, financial support for vulnerable countries and its clean energy transition plans at the international conference.

The prime minister is scheduled to address the summit on clean energy transition by 2035, while Pakistan’s pavilion will host 54 events showcasing national climate priorities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held meetings and exchanged views with several world leaders on Wednesday, November 11, during the COP31 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, as Pakistan stepped up diplomatic efforts to promote climate justice, sustainable development and international cooperation on clean energy.

The prime minister’s participation in the global gathering comes as Pakistan seeks greater international recognition of the challenges faced by countries that contribute relatively little to global greenhouse gas emissions but remain highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Shehbaz Sharif was received at the conference venue by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

The prime minister joined participating heads of state and government for an official group photograph before holding informal interactions and exchanging greetings with senior international dignitaries attending the summit.

Among those he met were Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Shehbaz Sharif also interacted with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir and World Bank President Ajay Banga.

The meetings provided an opportunity for Pakistan to engage with international partners on issues of mutual concern, particularly climate resilience, sustainable energy development and the financial challenges facing developing economies.

The prime minister is scheduled to deliver an address at the summit under the theme “Clean Energy Transition by 2035: Powering the Future.”

His speech is expected to outline Pakistan’s position on accelerating the transition toward cleaner energy sources while ensuring that developing countries receive adequate international financial and technological assistance.

Climate justice is expected to remain a central element of Pakistan’s message, with particular emphasis on the disproportionate impact of climate change on countries with limited resources to respond to extreme weather events and environmental disasters.

Pakistan has consistently maintained that vulnerable developing nations require greater access to climate financing, adaptation support and international assistance to strengthen their resilience against increasingly severe climate-related challenges.

During his visit, Shehbaz Sharif is also expected to hold bilateral discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other international leaders.

These meetings are scheduled to focus on climate cooperation, renewable energy development, sustainable economic growth and other matters of mutual interest.

The prime minister arrived in Antalya on Tuesday to attend the COP31 Leaders’ Summit, which has brought together international representatives to discuss global climate commitments and the transition toward more sustainable energy systems.

Türkiye is hosting the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

The conference provides a platform for participating countries to discuss progress on climate commitments, strengthen international cooperation and explore measures to reduce emissions while addressing the growing financial needs of climate-vulnerable nations.

Pakistan has established a dedicated national pavilion at the summit venue to present its climate priorities, environmental policies and initiatives aimed at improving resilience and supporting sustainable development.

A total of 54 themed events are scheduled to take place at the Pakistan Pavilion during the conference, covering different aspects of the country’s climate agenda.

The activities are intended to highlight Pakistan’s efforts to address environmental challenges, promote climate adaptation and strengthen cooperation with international development partners.

Pakistan’s participation also builds on its previous diplomatic engagement in international climate negotiations, particularly its role in advancing discussions on financial assistance for countries suffering climate-related losses.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan’s climate diplomacy contributed to the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27, a mechanism designed to provide financial support to vulnerable developing countries affected by the adverse consequences of climate change.

The fund was established to address losses and damages associated with climate-related disasters and other environmental impacts, particularly in countries facing significant financial and institutional constraints.

Pakistan has remained an active advocate for stronger international financial commitments under the global climate framework, with its representatives repeatedly highlighting the need for developed economies to support adaptation, recovery and sustainable development in vulnerable countries.

At COP31, the Pakistani delegation is presenting these priorities alongside the country’s ambitions for cleaner energy and greater international cooperation on climate-related investment.