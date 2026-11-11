Islamabad Police Introduce Pink Counters, Free Scooter Training and Same-Day Driving Licences

Islamabad Traffic Police have established dedicated Pink Counters staffed by female officers to provide women with convenient and private access to official services.

Eligible college and university students can obtain motorcycle driving licences without the usual 42-day waiting period during November 2026.

Free scooter-riding training for women has been extended until November 30, while a new courier service will deliver driving licences directly to applicants’ homes.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have introduced a series of public service initiatives aimed at improving convenience for women, students and other citizens, including dedicated Pink Counters, free scooter-riding training, faster motorcycle driving licences and doorstep delivery of driving licences.

The measures, introduced under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Kainat Azhar Khan, are designed to make traffic-related services more accessible, reduce unnecessary visits to government offices and encourage safer driving practices across the federal capital.

As part of the initiative, dedicated Pink Counters have been established at all Police Facilitation Centres and the Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters. These counters will be operated exclusively by female police personnel to provide women with a comfortable and supportive environment when accessing official services.

Female applicants will be able to obtain assistance with driving licences and character certificates through the specially designated counters. Priority services will also be provided to reduce waiting times and ensure a smoother application process.

According to CTO Kainat Azhar Khan, the initiative places particular emphasis on protecting women’s privacy, dignity and self-respect while ensuring that official procedures are completed efficiently.

The establishment of Pink Counters is intended to address difficulties women may encounter when visiting public service offices, particularly in crowded environments, by providing dedicated facilities managed by female officers.

In another significant development, Islamabad Traffic Police have temporarily removed the mandatory 42-day waiting period for eligible college and university students applying for motorcycle driving licences.

Under the special arrangement, students who meet the eligibility requirements can obtain their motorcycle driving licences on the same day, provided they complete all necessary legal formalities and licensing requirements.

The facility is available at the Islamabad Traffic Police Headquarters from November 1 to November 30, 2026.

Previously, applicants were required to wait 42 days after receiving a learner’s permit before proceeding with the next stage of the licensing process. The temporary relaxation is expected to make it easier for students to obtain valid licences without lengthy delays.

Traffic police officials said the measure is intended to discourage unlicensed motorcycle riding among young people while encouraging students to comply with traffic laws and adopt responsible road safety practices.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Traffic Police have extended their free scooter-riding training programme for women following an encouraging response from participants.

The programme, conducted at Uraan Driving School, was initially scheduled to operate from November 1 to November 15. However, due to growing interest among women, authorities have announced a second phase running from November 16 to November 30, 2026.

The training provides women with practical instruction in scooter riding, helping them develop the skills and confidence needed to travel independently.

The initiative also aims to improve women’s mobility by encouraging the use of scooters as a practical means of transportation for education, employment and daily activities.

By offering the training without charge, Islamabad Traffic Police seek to make basic riding skills more accessible to women who may otherwise face financial or practical barriers to learning.

In addition to these measures, the department has introduced a home-delivery facility for driving licences in collaboration with courier service provider TCS.

Under the arrangement, applicants who have completed the required licensing procedures can receive their driving licences at their registered residential addresses instead of returning to traffic police offices to collect them.

According to the announced delivery schedule, residents of Islamabad will receive their driving licences within one day, while applicants living in other cities will receive their documents within two days.

The courier service is expected to reduce congestion at licensing offices and save applicants time and travel expenses, particularly those who live outside Islamabad.

Officials said the new delivery arrangement forms part of wider efforts to modernise traffic police services and improve the overall experience for citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer Kainat Azhar Khan said facilitating women and students remains a key priority for the department, alongside strengthening road safety and improving the efficiency of public services.

She emphasised that the Islamabad Traffic Police are working to introduce transparent, modern and citizen-friendly systems that make essential services easier to access while maintaining the required legal procedures and standards.