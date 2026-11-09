KP Governor Kundi Vows Continued Intelligence-Based Operations Against Terrorists

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi says intelligence-based operations will continue wherever terrorists are present in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He criticises PTI over its political approach, accusing the party of promoting unrest and failing to condemn terrorism.

Kundi raises concerns over 11,000 uncovered manholes in Peshawar and announces a November 11 briefing on the provincial government’s performance.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has reaffirmed that intelligence-based operations against terrorists will continue across the province, emphasizing that eliminating terrorism and restoring lasting peace remain key priorities.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore on Monday, the governor said security operations would be carried out wherever terrorist elements were identified, making it clear that efforts to combat militancy would not be compromised.

Kundi stressed that the government was determined to establish a peaceful and prosperous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where residents could live without the threat of terrorism and benefit from improved security and development.

He also launched a sharp criticism of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), accusing the party of encouraging political confrontation and creating divisions between provinces.

The governor said the period of promoting unrest and spreading hatred among provinces had come to an end, adding that political leadership should focus on public welfare rather than confrontation.

Referring to the previous provincial administration, Kundi alleged that it had failed to follow democratic principles and had instead contributed to political instability.

He questioned PTI’s internal decision-making structure, suggesting that uncertainty persisted over who exercised actual authority within the party.

In a sarcastic reference to its internal divisions, Kundi remarked that there was only one PTI, whether good or bad, but that it appeared to operate through four different franchises.

He questioned which of these groups had the authority to make political decisions, criticizing what he portrayed as a lack of clarity within the party’s leadership.

The governor also accused PTI leaders of failing to openly condemn terrorist activities, arguing that political differences should not prevent parties from taking a clear position against violence and militancy.

Reiterating his stance on security, Kundi said intelligence-based operations would continue wherever terrorists were present, underscoring the importance of maintaining pressure on militant networks operating in the province.

Beyond security and political matters, the governor highlighted several civic and administrative problems affecting residents of Peshawar.

He claimed that approximately 11,000 manholes across the provincial capital were without covers, raising concerns about public safety and the condition of basic urban infrastructure.

Uncovered manholes pose serious risks to pedestrians, motorists and other road users, particularly in congested areas and during periods of heavy rainfall.

Kundi also raised concerns about illegal encroachments on public property, alleging that individuals had been allowed to occupy public spaces after making payments.

He claimed that such practices had contributed to the spread of unauthorized structures and the misuse of public land in different parts of the province.

According to the governor, anti-encroachment operations are currently under way to address the issue and reclaim illegally occupied public spaces.

Kundi further announced that he would hold a press briefing on November 11 to present details concerning the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government.

He said the upcoming briefing would provide information about the administration’s performance, indicating that he intended to publicly examine the provincial government’s record on governance and service delivery.