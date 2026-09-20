PCB Expands School Cricket Talent Hunt to 1,400 Schools Across Pakistan

Season 2 will feature 21,000 young players from 1,400 schools across 100 districts.

Defending champions Beaconhouse opened the tournament with a victory over Aitchison College.

A total of 2,895 matches will help identify promising players for regional academies and professional coaching.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched Season 2 of its School Cricket Talent Hunt Programme, significantly expanding the initiative to identify and develop young cricketing talent across the country.

The new season began in Lahore, where defending champions Beaconhouse defeated Aitchison College in the opening match.

This year’s programme will involve approximately 21,000 students from 1,400 schools spread across 100 districts. A total of 2,895 matches are scheduled as part of the nationwide competition.

Outstanding performers will be shortlisted for regional cricket academies, where they will receive structured training and professional coaching aimed at preparing them for higher levels of the game.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi attended the opening event and met players from the participating teams.

Entry to the event was free, while the opening-day activities were broadcast live across major television channels. The programme concluded with a musical performance by renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, attracting a lively crowd.