Pakistan Women to Face Sri Lanka in Asian Games Cricket Semi-Final

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will contest the first semi-final in Nisshin at 5am Pakistan time on Sunday.

Pakistan defeated Thailand by three wickets, while Sri Lanka secured an 86-run victory over Malaysia.

The winners will advance to Tuesday’s gold-medal match, with the losing teams competing for bronze.

Pakistan women will take on Sri Lanka in the first semi-final of the women’s cricket competition at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan on Sunday.

The highly anticipated match will be played in Nisshin and is scheduled to begin at 5am Pakistan time. Bangladesh will face India in the second semi-final at the same venue at 10am.

Pakistan secured their place in the last four with a tense three-wicket victory over Thailand in a rain-affected quarter-final.

The match was reduced to 11 overs per side due to weather conditions. Thailand posted 91 for four before Pakistan successfully chased the 92-run target with only two balls remaining.

Sri Lanka delivered a commanding performance in their quarter-final against Malaysia. After scoring 160 for four in 20 overs, the Sri Lankan bowlers restricted Malaysia to 74 for seven to complete an 86-run victory.

Sunday’s encounter will be a rematch of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup semi-final played earlier this month in Dubai. Sri Lanka won that contest by four wickets to eliminate Pakistan and advance to the final.

Pakistan will be without experienced wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali for the remainder of the tournament. She returned home because of her mother’s illness.

Gull Feroza has assumed wicketkeeping responsibilities in Muneeba’s absence and is also expected to continue opening the batting for Pakistan.

Captain Fatima Sana remains central to Pakistan’s campaign as the team prepares for another challenging contest against Sri Lanka. She was also selected as one of Pakistan’s two flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony, alongside squash player Noor Zaman.

The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in Tuesday’s gold-medal match, while the defeated sides will compete for the bronze medal.