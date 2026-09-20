PM Fuel Relief Scheme Offers Weekly Rs500 Support and Subsidised Petrol

Motorcycle, Qingqi and rickshaw drivers can receive one Rs500 token every week.

Owners of vehicles up to 800cc can obtain 10 litres of petrol every 10 days with a subsidy of Rs100 per litre.

Eligible citizens can register free of charge by sending their details via SMS to 9771.

The federal government has announced details of the Prime Minister’s Special Fuel Relief Scheme for motorcycle, Qingqi, rickshaw and small-vehicle users across Pakistan.

Under the scheme, motorcycle, Qingqi and rickshaw drivers will receive one relief token worth Rs500 every week.

Owners of small vehicles with engine capacity of up to 800cc will be eligible for 10 litres of petrol every 10 days at a subsidy of Rs100 per litre. A maximum of 30 litres of subsidised petrol will be provided each month.

According to the government’s announcement, motorcycles, Qingqi rickshaws, rickshaws and small vehicles registered on or after January 1, 2006, are eligible for the scheme.

Eligible citizens can register by sending an SMS to 9771. No SMS charges will apply during the registration process.

Applicants must type “REG,” followed by a space and their Computerised National Identity Card number. On the second line, they must enter the vehicle’s registration number without any spaces.

The third line must contain the relevant province or territory code according to the vehicle’s registration location. The listed codes are I for Islamabad, A for Azad Jammu and Kashmir, G for Gilgit-Baltistan, B for Balochistan, K for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, P for Punjab and S for Sindh.

Applicants must enter their date of birth on the fourth line in the DD/MM/YYYY format. All four details must be included in a single SMS and sent to 9771.

After completing registration, beneficiaries seeking subsidised petrol must send “TOK” to 9771. They will receive a message containing the token number, vehicle registration number, permitted petrol quantity and the token’s validity period.

The beneficiary can then present the token at a participating petrol pump to receive petrol at the subsidised price.

Further information about the scheme is available through the official website, pmfuelrelief.pk.